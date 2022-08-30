Expect wine, beauty, and jealousy in season 2 of ‘White Lotus’

One of last year’s best was “The White Lotus.” Currently up for 20 Emmys, HBO’s dark satire of white privilege — hey, that sounds like “Succession” — will be back for a second season. Here’s what we know:

1. It premieres in October. No specific date has been announced yet.

2. There will be a new main cast — except for Jennifer Coolidge, who’ll be back as Tanya McQuoid. Coolidge, as an emotionally fragile heiress, delivered some of her strongest non-comedic work in season one. Jon Gries, who played her boyfriend in season 1, will also return as a recurring cast member.

Advertisement

3. This time around, the setting will move from the White Lotus resort in Hawaii to one in Sicily. There will be wine.

4. The cast includes Will Sharpe and Aubrey Plaza as a couple vacationing tensely with another couple, played by Theo James and Meghann Fahy. Michael Imperioli will play a man reeling from a breakup, who is traveling with his father (F. Murray Abraham) and his son (Adam DiMarco). Also in the mix: Tom Hollander and Haley Lu Richardson.

5. In a Vulture interview, creator-writer Mike White says the themes will be different in season 2. The stories are more about gender and sexual jealousy — “a bedroom farce with teeth,” is how he put it.

6. The Four Seasons San Domenico Palace in Taormina stands in for the White Lotus this time. Expect lots of beauty.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.