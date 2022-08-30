Best Buy sales down as consumers spend on gas, not gadgets

Best Buy posted declines in fiscal second quarter profits and sales as the nation’s largest consumer electronics chain struggled with weakening consumer demand for gadgets and high costs that rippled through its supply chain. But the results, announced on Tuesday, were above analysts’ expectations, pushing the stock up 1.61 percent Tuesday. Best Buy reported that net income fell 60 percent to $306 million, or $1.35 per share, for the three-month period ended July 30. That compares with $734 million, or $2.90 per share, in the year-ago period. Revenue dropped 13 percent to $10.33 billion. Like many retailers, Best Buy entered the year expecting that financial results would be weaker than in 2021 when consumer spending was fueled by government stimulus support. But soaring prices on necessities like food and gas have forced families to become more cautious. They are doing without new clothing, electronics, furniture, and almost everything else that is not absolutely necessary. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

ENERGY

Solar panel maker to invest more than $1b in US

First Solar Inc., America’s biggest panel maker, plans to invest about $1.2 billion in new and expanded US manufacturing after Congress passed a landmark climate bill. The company expects to choose a site in the US Southeast for a new 3.5-gigawatt facility and expand its factories in Ohio by about 900 megawatts, it said in a statement Tuesday. Three Southeast states are contenders for the new plant, with operations in 2025, according to chief executive Mark Widmar. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CREDIT CARDS

Three NYC pension funds wants better tracking of gun purchases

Three New York City pensions filed shareholder proposals with Mastercard and American Express urging the credit card companies to improve tracking of gun sales. The proposals, by the city pensions for teachers, civil servants, and school administrators, asked the boards of both companies to assess and publicly report their decision-making related to the creation of merchant codes for standalone gun and ammunition stores, according to a news release from the city comptroller’s office. A merchant category code, known as an MCC, is used by credit card companies to classify businesses by the types of goods and services sold. Clothing, sporting goods stores, and transpiration providers have specific MCCs, but standalone gun and ammunition stores don’t. Creating a new code would be a first step to enable financial institutions to flag unusually large purchases at stores over a short period of time or multiple purchases at different retailers. Seth Eisen, a Mastercard spokesperson, said the ISO is considering a separate MCC code for gun and ammunition stores. Randi Friedman, an American Express spokesperson, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The gunman who killed 59 people at a Las Vegas country music festival in 2017 charged almost $95,000 to a credit card for guns and ammunition in the year before the attack, according to a CBS News report. A man who opened fire at a nightclub in Orlando, Fla., put almost $26,000 on credit cards in 12 days, according to CBS. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SHIPPING

Bottleneck eases at California ports

The number of container ships headed for the California ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach — a traffic jam that once symbolized American consumer vigor during the pandemic — declined to the lowest level since the bottleneck started to build two years ago. Eight vessels were in the official queue as of late Monday, according to data from the Marine Exchange of Southern California & Vessel Traffic Service Los Angeles and Long Beach. That’s an all-time low, officials said in a statement, down from a record of 109 set in January and about 40 lined up a year ago. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CLIMATE

Cheap German transport passes lowered CO2 emissions

Germany’s three-month experiment with super-cheap public transport reduced carbon dioxide emissions equivalent to powering about 350,000 homes for a year. The 9-euro ($9) monthly ticket, which allows nationwide travel on regional trains, subways, trams, and buses, prevented 1.8 million tons of CO2 because commuters didn’t use their cars as much, according to the VDV public-transport lobby. The ticket, which took effect in June and runs out at the end of this month, is meant to help soften the blow from inflation in Europe’s biggest economy amid a surge in energy and fuel prices sparked by the war in Ukraine. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Skyrocketing energy prices could mean last call for British pubs

Thousands of British pubs will be driven out of business by soaring energy bills unless they receive urgent state support, beer industry bosses said. Chiefs from several large brewers and pub chains wrote to the government at the end of last week to demand a targeted package of measures to help the sector. Pubs’ energy bills are rising by an average of 150 percent, the British Beer and Pub Association said, adding: “The time to act is now.” It said some bills have jumped more than 300 percent and called for a price cap to protect small businesses alongside grants for pubs. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ECONOMY

UK inflation could reach 22 percent or more next year

UK inflation could top 22 percent next year if natural gas prices remain elevated in the coming months, Goldman Sachs warned. The prediction is the latest startling forecast for the severity of the crisis that’s unfolding in the UK, with hopes fading that inflation will peak in October. Goldman’s outlook is even more gloomy than a prediction last week from Citigroup, which price gains peaking at 18.6 percent, well above the 13 percent figure the Bank of England forecast earlier this month. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AVIATION

Taiwan airline orders Boeing planes

Taiwan’s China Airlines ordered 16 Boeing 787-9 aircraft with options for eight more and conversion rights to a higher-capacity Dreamliner jet, as it looks beyond the pandemic. The government-backed carrier announced the deal in a statement Tuesday, weeks after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, infuriating Beijing, which considers the island to be part of China. Deliveries for the Boeing widebody jet will start in 2025 and are intended to replace China Airlines’ aging medium-haul Airbus SE A330-330 fleet, the carrier said. The deal for the 16 jets is valued at approximately $2.1 billion, based on estimates from aircraft appraiser Avitas. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TECH GIANTS

Australia demands info from US companies on preventing child abuse

Australia has demanded that US technology giants including Apple, Meta Platforms Inc., and Microsoft provide details on how they’re cracking down on child abuse material. The government’s eSafety Commissioner issued legal notices on Tuesday to a group of tech companies that operate online platforms in Australia. It’s the first such requests under new legislation introduced last year, according to a statement Tuesday. The firms have 28 days to report back on what they’re doing to prevent the spread of child exploitation images. Any delay could lead to fines of as much as $383,000 a day. — BLOOMBERG NEWS