Government will cancel $1.5b in loans for Westwood College students

Federal student loans totaling $1.5 billion will automatically be canceled for nearly 80,000 borrowers who went to Westwood College, a for-profit trade school that shut down in 2016, the Education Department said Tuesday.

“Westwood operated on a culture of false promises, lies, and manipulation in order to profit off student debt that burdened borrowers long after Westwood closed,” said James Kvaal, the department’s undersecretary.

From 2002 until it closed, Westwood misled prospective students about its training programs and its graduates’ earnings and career prospects, according to the agency.