How new satellites will turn every phone into a sat phone

How is that possible? Specialized satellite phones from companies like Globalstar and Inmarsat have been getting smaller and smaller as satellites have gotten more capable. And satellites are increasingly being launched in low earth orbits (hundreds of miles up), instead of the higher orbits (tens of thousands of miles up) that used to be prevalent.

Last week, T-Mobile and SpaceX announced that ordinary smartphones on the carrier’s network would soon gain the ability to send texts in areas with no cellular coverage, even on remote mountain tops, thanks to connections to satellites. And no big wonky antenna required, just a regular phone. Analysts say Apple might introduce a similar feature next week when it debuts the iPhone 14 lineup.

That smartphone in your hand is about to get some fantastic new capabilities via a new feature that’s out of this world — literally.

Many communications satellites can send and receive signals using the same frequency bands already in use for cell phones. “We’re using a piece of spectrum your phone already knows how to connect to,” T-Mobile chief executive Mike Sievert said last week. So with enough power backing its signals, a satellite can appear just like a faraway cell tower to a phone.

“Think about all the things phones can do now that they didn’t do 20 years ago,” said analyst Tim Farrar of TMF Associates, as he ticked off super-fast data rates, GPS location, and cell signals penetrating deep inside buildings.

A need for improved satellites will hold up the new T-Mobile service a bit. The service will rely on SpaceX’s second generation satellites, which have much larger antennas than the company’s current fleet. T-Mobile said customers will have to wait until late 2023 or early 2024 before the service is up and running.

But Apple may have something available much sooner. Invitations for its Sept. 7th iPhone event carried the tag line “Far out” and had a picture of the company’s logo made out of stars in a night sky.

Apple has already successfully tested phone-to-satellite connections for the upcoming iPhone 14, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo at TF International Securities wrote on Monday. The most likely partner for Apple is satellite company Globalstar, he added. Globalstar has generated considerable hype since February, when it announced a deal with an unnamed mystery partner to pay for new satellites.

“Hard to predict precisely when the iPhone will offer satellite communication service, but I believe it will happen eventually,” Kuo wrote.

The new services may face regulatory delays as well. In the US, the Federal Communications Commission licenses spectrum for ground use separately from satellite use and took years to allow new Internet services from space, Farrar said.

A small company called AST SpaceMobile received permission to test its satellite-to-phone service in May, but has been waiting for years for the agency to decide whether to allow a full, commercial service. T-Mobile had earlier opposed the AST application.

For now, the smartphone to satellite services are limited to low bandwidth applications, like texting and messaging apps. But eventually, as higher-tech satellites hit the skies, voice calling and data connections will be possible as well.

Even limited to texting, the new services could spark a host of new applications, venture capitalist Shahin Farshchi at Lux Capital said. “The use cases that are emerging are less about moving terabytes of data and more about receiving small packets of data as fast as possible anywhere in the world,” he said. New programs could be related to gaming, finance, or the military, he added.

“You’re enabling applications maybe we haven’t even thought of,” he said. “Just like Steve Jobs didn’t imagine Instagram and Uber when he and his team invented the iPhone.”

Aaron Pressman can be reached at aaron.pressman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ampressman.