Brioche buns from France, now available on the East Coast

Your hamburgers and hotdogs just got a little fancier

By Ann Trieger Kurland Globe Correspondent,Updated August 30, 2022, 43 minutes ago
St. Pierre brioche hot dog rolls.Handout

The St. Pierre Bakery has been baking brioche breads in France for four generations and eventually began shipping them abroad. Since earlier this year, their products, notably burger and hotdog buns, have a broader distribution and are now readily available on East Coast shelves. Since buns often play second fiddle to the meats they encase, these are worth considering for your next cookout instead of the spongy, milky ones we often grab at the market. The dough for brioche is enriched with butter and eggs. So St. Pierre’s are rich and fluffy with a golden color and slight sweetness that pairs well with juicy, meaty burgers or grilled dogs. Although these pre-sliced buns are sturdy enough to support an overflow of fillings, the company recommends toasting them lightly in the oven, under the broiler, or on the grill. (4 burger buns, $6.29 to $6.99; 6 hot dog buns, $6.99). Available at Star Market, Shaw’s, and Roche Bros. locations.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND

Ann Trieger Kurland can be reached at anntrieger@gmail.com.

Boston Globe video