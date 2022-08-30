Lizard Lounge announces a reopening date, 30 months after COVID shut it down

In the latest sign nightlife is bouncing back to pre-pandemic normalcy, a favorite indie music spot plans to reopen next month — 30 months after COVID shut it down.

The Lizard Lounge, a much beloved live-music venue in Cambridge, announced on social media that it will finally reopen on Sept. 30.

“It’s true, Lizard Lounge is reopening on September 30th after almost 2 and a half years of being closed due to the pandemic,” the club announced on Instagram this week. “Stay tuned for more information, we are so excited to be back.”