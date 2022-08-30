Lizard Lounge announces a reopening date, 30 months after COVID shut it down

In the latest sign nightlife is bouncing back to pre-pandemic normalcy, a favorite indie music spot plans to reopen next month — 30 months after COVID shut it down.
The Lizard Lounge, a much beloved live-music venue in Cambridge, announced on social media that it will finally reopen on Sept. 30.
“It’s true, Lizard Lounge is reopening on September 30th after almost 2 and a half years of being closed due to the pandemic,” the club announced on Instagram this week. “Stay tuned for more information, we are so excited to be back.”
Located at 1667 Mass. Ave., downstairs from Cambridge Common restaurant, the cozy club has for years drawn bands and fans with its low-key vibe and chill bar scene.
No word yet on which bands will be part of the (re)opening line up, but chances are more than a few local acts are clamoring for a slot.