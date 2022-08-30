Recipe: Make zucchini chocolate-chip muffins with that oversized green squash your neighbor gave you

Makes 12

It's the time of year when leaving your car windows open or having a front porch means that you will become the object of a zucchini bombing when your well-meaning neighbors are dealing with a glut of summer's favorite green squash. Some are oversized specimens that might have been hidden under the leaves for too long, and best in baked goods, where they can be used grated. Zucchini muffins are a timeless way to use up excess squash and get small children to eat a green vegetable. When you grate the zucchini, stop when you get to the column of seeds in the middle. Mix the vegetables with applesauce, vegetable oil, milk, and chocolate chips. This version makes 12 muffins, but it can be scaled up easily for a crowd. Even without extra people to feed, make a double or triple batch, and freeze the extras. On busy mornings, pop one into the microwave and enjoy a warm treat.

1½ cups flour ½ cup granulated sugar ¼ cup dark brown sugar Pinch of salt 1 teaspoon baking soda ½ teaspoon baking powder ½ cup applesauce ½ cup vegetable oil ¼ cup milk Juice of 1/2 lemon 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 1 cup shredded zucchini ½ cup semisweet chocolate chips Coarse or granulated sugar (for sprinkling)

1. Set the oven at 375 degrees. Line a standard muffin tin with paper or parchment cups.

2. In a large bowl that will hold all the ingredients, whisk together the flour, granulated and brown sugar, salt, baking soda, and baking powder.

3. In another bowl, whisk together the applesauce, vegetable oil, milk, lemon juice, and vanilla extract.

4. Make a well in the center of the flour mixture. Pour the applesauce mixture into the well and fold gently with a rubber spatula until the flour is almost fully incorporated. Add the zucchini and all but 1 tablespoon of the chips. Fold gently again.

5. Use a 3-ounce ice cream scoop or a large spoon to divide the batter evenly among the 12 muffin cups. Top each with a few chocolate chips and sprinkle with coarse or granulated sugar.

6. Transfer the pan to the oven. Bake the muffins for 18 minutes, turning the tin from front to back halfway through baking, or until they spring back when touched lightly with your finger. Transfer the muffin tin to a wire rack for 10 minutes. Remove them from the muffin tin and cool completely on the wire rack.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick