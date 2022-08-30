Recipe: Nothing in this savory pudding but corn and custard, and it’s perfect for peak season

Serves 6

When you've had your fill of corn on the cob, revisit this old-fashioned dish of corn scraped from the cob and baked with milk and eggs. Once the kernels are off the cob, the pudding is mixed in seconds in a blender. It's basically a dish of corn kernels baked in light custard, which holds the corn together when it's baked. You could gussy it up with some spicy diced poblano peppers or sprinkle the top with cheese -- as my Midwestern friends do -- but you really can't improve on this simple and plain version for the peak of corn season.

Butter (for the dish) 4 ears fresh corn 4 eggs 2 cups whole milk 2 tablespoons flour 1 tablespoon sugar 1½ teaspoons salt 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled to lukewarm

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Butter a 2-quart shallow baking dish.

2. Set an ear of corn on a cutting board. Working from the thick to the narrow end, cut off 2 rows of kernels. Turn the corn flat side down. Cut off 2 or 3 more rows. Continue in this way until all the kernels are off all the cobs. Transfer the corn to a bowl.

3. In a blender, combine the eggs, milk, flour, sugar, salt, and melted butter. Blend for 30 seconds, or until foamy. Add the corn kernels and pulse 2 to 3 times to mix the corn and coarsely chop some of it. It should not be a smooth puree. The mixture will be soupy.

4. Pour the corn mixture into the baking dish. Bake for 45 to 50 minutes, or until the mixture is lightly browned on top. Serve hot or at room temperature.

Sally Pasley Vargas