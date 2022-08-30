These ‘seniorpreneurs’ have launched a line of sweet potato cookies that are pure goodness

All eight cookie flavors, in addition to fresh sweet potato, contain almond flour, oats, and maple syrup. It’s the added single ingredients that gives them their individual distinction. It’s the cranberries and cinnamon in the Sweetie Pie, the cacao in the Sweet Rockin’ Love, the peanut butter in the Sweet Nuttin.’ The Sweet Envy cookie contains moringa — from the moringa tree native to India. It’s perhaps the one “preachy” ingredient for its apparent medical goodness. All eight flavors fall into three profiles: peanut butter, cacao, and cinnamon. All are gluten-free and plant-based, come individually packaged, and must be kept refrigerated.

Off Our Rocker sweet potato cookies might be touted as “good for you,” but the bigger draw is taste. The variety of places they’re sold, which includes coffee shops, specialty food stores, farm stands, and The Skating Club of Boston, speaks to their broad appeal. A cross between a morning glory muffin and a naturally sweetened, moist whole grain cookie, the two-ounce concoctions are a delectable indulgence.

Off Our Rocker cookies. Handout

Off Our Rocker was started by Nanci Gelb from Weston and Terri Tsagaris from Natick — two “seniorpreneurs,” as they call themselves. The two became fast friends while running a total of seven marathons for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Children’s Room, a grief support service. Gelb has experience in marketing and development and Tsagaris is a lawyer and was on Wellesley’s Select Board for six years.

Having received raves for homemade cookies they gave out at fundraisers, and eventually a suggestion by Gelb’s stepdaughter to “go vegan,” they began “building out our idea, all while helping others,” says Gelb. The cookies come out of the oven at CommonWealth Kitchen in Dorchester, a nonprofit incubator with shared kitchen facilities.

Their product line also includes two flavors of Hippie Cratic Oats granola, sweetened only with maple syrup. If your BFF is a canine, there is also a Shareable Treats line of pooch-friendly sweet potato cookies that you can wolf down together. Off Our Rocker cookies are available at over 14 local stores and eateries including Picnic & Pantry in Somerville, Good Health Natural Foods in Quincy, Kwench Juice Café in Boston, Tilly & Salvy in Natick, American Provisions in Dorchester, and Garden Cafe at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Also available online. Check the website’s store finder for other locations: www.offourrockercookies.com.

RACHEL ELLNER