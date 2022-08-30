Yes, you can assemble your own clambake. This kit can help.

Two Fish Seafood Boil from Two Fish Crab Shack in Chicago. Handout

Whether it’s lobster and clams for a New England clambake or crawfish or crab legs in the South, seafood boils are summer traditions. Maybe you’ve never considered assembling one yourself. But now, Two Fish Crab Shack in Chicago, a restaurant known for its crab boils, makes this easy by shipping these one-pot meals to retailers nationwide. Their Two Fish Seafood Boil packs are frozen and come in three choices: a pound of shrimp or snow crab legs, or both, red potatoes, corn on the cob, and spicy Cajun seasoning sauce to douse it all in. The ingredients are thawed in cold water for a few minutes then cooked in the pot for seven to eight minutes in stages. The idea of packaging the restaurant’s fare came to owner Yasmin Curtis during the pandemic. “I knew I had to get creative,” she says. Although the instructions say it serves four, two can easily tackle a pack. They make a fun and messy dinner (snow crab legs and shrimp run $22.99; shrimp or crab legs, $16.99). Available at Shaw’s supermarket locations.