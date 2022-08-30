Actor Bill Murray dines at Mattapoisett restaurant, shares laughs with staff and customers

McCarthy was in charge of takeout orders that night, but since the wait staff was swamped with customers dining in, she was able to jump in and help Murray’s party with her colleague, Cassie Raposo, she said in a phone interview.

The actor, known for his roles in “Groundhog Day,” “Ghostbusters,” and “Space Jam,” among others, strolled into the restaurant around 7 p.m. with 13 others for a dinner party after golfing at The Kittansett Club in Marion, according to waitress Kimberly McCarthy.

Sunday evening was anything but the typical dinner rush for Turk’s Seafood Market & Sushi in Mattapoisett, as they welcomed a celebrity guest — actor and comedian Bill Murray.

Murray and his friends dined on an assortment of sushi rolls and the swordfish au poivre, as fans periodically approached him for greetings and pictures, McCarthy said.

“He decided to eat the swordfish with his chopsticks, even though we provided him with silverware, and he said, ‘Why dirty the silverware? These work just fine,’” McCarthy said.

Every 10 to 15 minutes, Murray had everyone in his dinner party move three seats to the right around the long table so everyone could talk with each other, McCarthy said.

McCarthy kept her composure while she was waiting on him, but when a woman from his party asked her if she wanted a picture with the actor, she happily obliged.

“She was so funny. She was like, ‘You know that’s Bill Murray?’ and I said, ‘I sure do. Just keeping my cool,’” McCarthy said. “She helped initiate the picture for me, which was so kind of her and Bill was happy to do so.”

Murray even pulled McCarthy in for a “prom-style” photo with his arms around her waist.

At the end of the night, Murray took an array of playful photos with the rest of the staff at Turk’s and everyone was smiling ear-to-ear, McCarthy said. He even picked up the bartender and set her on the bar for one of the pictures.

The best part of the night for McCarthy was when Murray signed a golf ball for her fiance Trevor, who can quote the classic golf movie “Caddyshack,” verbatim, she said.

“I found my moment and I said, ‘Bill, it would mean the world if you could sign this ball for my fiance,’” McCarthy said. “And without hesitation, he wrote ‘Trev, make a putt. Bill Murray.’”

The staff at Turk’s has seen other celebrities, including actors James Spader and Sam Waterston, who both have homes in the area, McCarthy said.

But Murray’s visit wasn’t just a celebrity sighting, it was a “celebrity hangout,” McCarthy said.

“We’ve had a long, busy summer and to close out the season with Bill Murray coming in and being so cool to all of us was just unreal,” McCarthy said.

So they’ve got that going for them, which is nice.

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.