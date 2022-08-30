All outdoor water use banned in Danvers

All outdoor water use is banned in Danvers as of Monday due to “extreme drought conditions,” officials said.
Danvers moved to level six drought conditions, which does not permit outdoor water use, “due to low flow in the Ipswich River, coupled with insufficient seasonal rainfall,” the town said in a statement Monday.
“The use of sprinklers, irrigation systems, or hand watering with hoses or cans will NOT be allowed,” officials said. “In addition, the filling of swimming pools and washing of cars will NOT be permitted.”
Those who violate the ban will receive a warning letter on their first offense; subsequent violations may result in a $300 fine, officials said.
As of Thursday, nearly all of Massachusetts remained under severe or extreme drought, according to the US Drought Monitor. Extreme drought is the second-most severe category on the monitor behind exceptional drought.
“We appreciate the cooperation of all residents during this period,” town officials said in the statement. “Residents should be alert to changes in outdoor water restriction levels as the summer progresses by way of Town building signage, cable access television, the website at www.danversma.gov, social media (Danvers DPW Facebook & Twitter page), and local newspapers.”
