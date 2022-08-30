All outdoor water use banned in Danvers

All outdoor water use is banned in Danvers as of Monday due to “extreme drought conditions,” officials said.

Danvers moved to level six drought conditions, which does not permit outdoor water use, “due to low flow in the Ipswich River, coupled with insufficient seasonal rainfall,” the town said in a statement Monday.

“The use of sprinklers, irrigation systems, or hand watering with hoses or cans will NOT be allowed,” officials said. “In addition, the filling of swimming pools and washing of cars will NOT be permitted.”