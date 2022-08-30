Appeals court vacates sentence of man convicted of building bomb that killed Boston Police officer in 1991

The US First Circuit Court of Appeals vacated the 2021 ruling that reduced Trenkler’s sentence from life to 41 years, which would have made the 66-year-old eligible for parole in 2028. But, the court remanded the case for further proceedings, meaning that Trenkler may be resentenced and, once again, become eligible for release. He has served more than 28 years in prison.

A federal appeals court on Monday ordered a judge to clarify his reasons for voiding the life sentence of Alfred Trenkler, who was convicted of building a bomb that killed Boston police officer Jeremiah Hurley and maimed his partner as they tried to diffuse it in Roslindale in 1991.

Advertisement

The appeals court ordered US District Judge William E. Smith to provide a more detailed analysis of his finding that there was an “extraordinary and compelling reason” to grant Trenkler’s motion for what is known as compassionate release, or early release from prison.

In its 17-page opinion, the court wrote that its opinion “should not be read as a rejection or endorsement of the district court’s outcome or any of its analysis of Trenkler’s proposed reasons for granting compassionate release. We express no view as to what should happen on remand.”

Trenkler originally had his sentence reduced to 37 years in prison in 2007, after Judge Rya W. Zobel concluded he had received an illegal sentence — the trial judge had imprisoned him for life when the law said only juries could do so. The First Circuit appeals court later overturned Zobel’s ruling and reinstated the life sentence.

In his May 2021 ruling reducing Trenkler’s sentence, Smith noted that the First Step Act, passed in 2018, gave judges the discretion to grant compassionate relief or change sentences in “extraordinary and compelling” circumstances.

Trenkler was convicted in 1993 of building the bomb for Thomas A. Shay Jr., who wanted to kill his father so he could collect $400,000 in life insurance. Hulrey, who was assigned to the department’s bomb squad, was killed, and his partner, Frank X. Foley, was critically injured when the bomb detonated as they were examining it in the driveway of Shay’s father’s Roslindale home on Oct. 28, 1991.

Advertisement

Shay, who had a history of mental illness, was convicted and later pleaded guilty after winning a new trial on appeal. He was released from federal custody in 2009, according to the US Bureau of Prisons.













Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shelleymurph.