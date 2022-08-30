Arlington’s new planning director has background in urban renewal

Town Manager Sandy Pooler said Ricker’s “experience in planning, real estate, urban renewal, and economic development throughout Massachusetts make her uniquely suited” for the position.

Ricker will assume her new post Sept. 19, succeeding Jennifer Raitt, who resigned in June to become executive director of the Northern Middlesex Council of Governments.

Arlington recently chose Claire Ricker as its next director of planning and community development.

Ricker, who holds a master’s degree in urban planning from Harvard University’s Graduate School of Design, is currently director of real estate for the Coalition for a Better Acre, a community development corporation in Lowell.

She has previously served in several municipal planning roles, including as chief design planner and urban renewal project manager in Lowell, senior planner in Holyoke, environmental planning fellow in Cambridge, and as a land use planning fellow in Newton. She also has worked as a licensed foreman, journeyman, and apprentice electrician for IBEW Local 103 in Boston.

