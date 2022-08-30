Boston hits 91 degrees Tuesday; 11th day in August temperature eclipsed 90 degrees

Weather service meteorologist Kyle Pederson said via phone that the temp hit 91 in Boston at 1:25 p.m. He said that ties a city record of 11 days in August above 90 degrees, a mark the city hit during two prior summers.

Boston hit 91 degrees on Tuesday afternoon, making it the 11th day in August that the mercury eclipsed 90 degrees, tying a record for the month set twice before, according to the National Weather Service.

Separately, the weather service said in a forecast advisory that the region could see rain Tuesday night into early Wednesday.

“A cold front will move through Southern New England tonight into early Wednesday, focusing periods of showers and thunderstorms,” the advisory said. “Cold front moves offshore by early afternoon with much lower humidity levels. High pressure builds in Thursday through the upcoming Holiday Weekend, bringing a stretch of mainly dry and comfortable late summer weather. A cold front later in the weekend into the Labor Day holiday brings the next chance for showers and thunderstorms.”

