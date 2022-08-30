Brookline selects new town administrator

Carey most recently served as a managing consultant with Guidehouse LLP in its state and local government practice. He also led the New York City Mayor’s Office of Housing Recovery Operations until earlier this year. In that role, he ran programs that helped vulnerable communities recover from hurricanes Sandy and Ida, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, the statement said.

Carey was chosen from a group of three finalists to succeed current Town Administrator Mel Kleckner during an Aug. 23 vote by the Select Board, and he will begin the job in September, according to a statement.

The Brookline Select Board has appointed Charles “Chas” Carey as the town’s new town administrator.

He also served as special counsel to NYC Health + Hospitals to provide pandemic-related support to its legal team, the statement said.

“I look forward to joining Brookline’s incredible team and furthering the town’s goals of sustainability, equity, inclusivity and continued leadership in the fight against climate change,” Carey said. “I’m eager to build upon Brookline’s successes and face both the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in partnership with the entire community.”

Carey, who grew up in Concord, recently moved to Cambridge, where he lives with his wife and the couple’s two young children, according to the statement. Carey has a law degree from Georgetown University, a master of fine arts degree from Warren Wilson College, and a bachelor of arts degree from Columbia University.

Kleckner, who was hired by Brookline’s then-selectmen in 2010, served for more than a decade in the role.

In early July, a Town Administrator Screening Committee announced that it had identified Carey and two other finalists from a nationwide search to be considered by Brookline’s Select Board.

The other finalists were Jennifer Dopazo Gilbert, a managing partner of the Law Office of Robert L. Allen and a former Brookline town counsel; and George Ramirez, the executive director of the Lawrence Partnership.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.