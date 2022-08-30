Gloucester mayor taps directors of community development, public health

Gloucester Mayor Greg Verga recently announced the hiring of two key administrators.
David Fields was tapped to serve as the city’s new community development director, while Mary Ellen Rose was named Gloucester’s new public health director.
Fields succeeded Jill Cahill, who in January became the city’s chief administrative officer. Most recently, Fields served as director of planning and economic development in Danvers since 2018. He also has worked as technical planner and geographic information systems analyst in Arlington, and as a planner in Lexington.
Rose succeeded Max Schenk, who recently retired as the city’s public health director. A Gloucester native, Rose has been a consultant and independent contractor in the health field for more than 30 years. That work has included consulting for the US State Department and the Veterans Health Administration, and as a contractor for large hospital systems and social service agencies. Rose has authored or contributed to numerous papers, textbooks, professional journals, and curriculum resources on health issues.
