Gloucester mayor taps directors of community development, public health

Gloucester Mayor Greg Verga recently announced the hiring of two key administrators.

David Fields was tapped to serve as the city’s new community development director, while Mary Ellen Rose was named Gloucester’s new public health director.

Fields succeeded Jill Cahill, who in January became the city’s chief administrative officer. Most recently, Fields served as director of planning and economic development in Danvers since 2018. He also has worked as technical planner and geographic information systems analyst in Arlington, and as a planner in Lexington.