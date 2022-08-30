Ammonia leak contained at ice rink in Tewksbury

An ammonia leak at an ice rink in Tewksbury was contained Tuesday, about 30 minutes after police urged the public to evacuate the area.
Shortly before 3 p.m., police posted on Facebook that “there is a hazardous condition at 20 Carter Street” and warned anyone in the area, or downwind from it, to evacuate. About a half hour later, police said an ammonia leak at the Breakaway Ice Center had been contained. No injuries were reported.
The Breakaway Ice Center is “a two sheet ice hockey rink and training facility,” according to its website.
