‘It was helplessly funny’: Amid frustrating Orange Line shutdown, some shuttle drivers provide positivity

“Hello folks, welcome to Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride!” the driver bellowed , in a voice that Jess, who didn’t want to use her last name, likened to a carnival worker’s. She let out a guffaw.

But seconds after settling in near the front, the 35-year-old Jamaica Plain resident, who had grown accustomed to the silence of her typical train ride, knew this trip would be different.

When Jess boarded one of the new Orange Line shuttle buses at Forest Hills station for the first time last week, she wasn’t sure what to expect.

The monthlong Orange Line shutdown has complicated people’s travel routines, and in many ways disrupted their lives. But amid the headaches and frustrations, some passengers say a glimmer of positivity has emerged: the upbeat attitudes of many of the shuttle drivers who arrived to Boston to provide alternative service.

“It was so contrary to what I typically experience from a Boston morning... that it was helplessly funny,” Jess wrote in an e-mail. “I was unexpectedly joyful.”

As they headed along the route that day, the driver continued making jokes, she said, which she could hear over the Bruce Springsteen tracks coming through her headphones.

In recent days, passengers have taken to social media to comment on the charming twang of some drivers’ southern-sounding accents, or how stop announcements are often delivered in an entertaining way (and, understandably, sometimes mispronounced).

The visiting drivers, riders say, have helped ease the stress of their new commutes, a small win amid the inconvenience of the temporary shutdown.

“We’re pleased to hear that our riders are responding favorably to the the alternative service we’re providing,” MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said in a statement. “I’d like to thank Orange Line customers for their continued patience.”

Elizabeth Rioux has long criticized the MBTA for its past service disruptions and maintenance issues, firing off tweets directly to the agency to air her grievances.

So, she said, it was highly unusual when she found herself actually defending the T recently.

Rioux, who commutes to her job at a local university from Watertown, said she’s been pleasantly surprised with how efficiently the shuttles have operated.

On her first day taking the shuttle, the 30-year-old said she quickly noticed her driver’s kind demeanor, a stark contrast from what she expected to encounter. During another trip, a driver had index cards that displayed the picture and name of each stop, Rioux said.

Then there was the driver who sounded like a cruise director, over-embellishing the announcements of the names of the stops, like Copley Square. She’s also found herself chuckling over the “very precise” way some will “very enthusiastically” say “Massachusetts Avenue” instead of simply “Mass. Ave.”

“I just have this sense that in a couple of weeks time, they’ll almost be like old hands and almost behaving like a local and just screeching down the road,” said Rioux.

Other passengers have praised the “old world professionalism” of the drivers, referring to them as the “shining stars” of the shutdown, or given them a shout-out for playing The Temptations the entire way home — “a smooth commute sponsored by Motown.”

Like others in her community, Beth Derr, 26, has been keeping tabs on the Jamaica Plain Facebook group, where people have been chronicling their experiences with the shuttle bus rides and the impacts of the shutdown.

On the first night of the closure, she said some people were posting that the drivers were relying on their phones for directions, “and so I think people were kind of nervous.”

“But it seems like they’ve gotten the hang of it really fast,” Derr said.

When she took one of the shuttles last week, she said the driver navigated the road with care, calling out each stop over the intercom so people knew where to get off. An added bonus? The shuttles are coach buses — so they typically have more space and plusher seating.

“It was nice to sort get to see the above ground features that I always miss when I’m underground on the Orange Line,” she said. “It was just like a new experience, and honestly, a very enjoyable ride.”

