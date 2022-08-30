Man indicted for 2012 rape of teenager in New Bedford

She woke up the next morning outside her friend’s house in pain, with bruising on multiple areas of her body and no underwear on. She was immediately taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, where she submitted to a rape kit.

Ponte was indicted Aug. 25 on charges including rape and indecent assault and battery, court records show. Prosecutors with the Bristol District Attorney’s office allege that a 16-year-old girl was drinking alcohol with Ponte and others on July 3, 2012 near the Hayden-McFadden School when she blacked out.

A grand jury has indicted 28-year-old Dylan Ponte for allegedly raping a teenager in 2012 in New Bedford, the latest prosecution from an effort to test a backlog of rape kits.

That kit was among more than 1,100 in Bristol County alone that were never tested by a state lab, District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III has said. In 2019, Quinn received a federal grant to test the kits, which are now being tested at a private lab.

Prosecutors said Ponte had to submit a DNA sample to a law enforcement database known as CODIS after he was convicted of domestic battery in 2021 in Florida. In May, the DNA collected in the 2012 rape case allegedly matched the sample Ponte had provided to CODIS, officials said.

In April, Scot Trudeau, 47, of Worcester, was arrested on charges of raping a 23-year-old woman in New Bedford in 2010 after a similar DNA match emerged, officials said. Trudeau has pleaded not guilty and the case remains pending, with his next hearing in Bristol Superior Court slated for Sept. 27, records show.

On Monday, Quinn said Ponte’s indictment was welcome news.

“If our office did not take the initiative to get these kits tested by a private lab, this case would not have been solved,” he said. “I appreciate that the victim in this case has expressed gratitude for our efforts in not forgetting about her case. She feels vindicated. I am glad that she will have her day in court.”

Prosecutors have learned that all 1,148 previously untested rape kits will likely be fully tested by year’s end.

Ponte’s lawyer couldn’t immediately be reached for comment on Tuesday.

Ponte was previously arraigned in July in New Bedford District Court; the recent indictment moves the case to superior court, where Ponte will be arraigned Sept. 6, according to court papers.

