MBTA to launch daily commuter rail service between Foxborough and South Station

Commuter rail service is scheduled to return to Foxboro Station, adjacent to Gillette Stadium, on Sept. 12 for a yearlong pilot to test interest, the MBTA announced.
The schedule calls for 11 inbound and 10 outbound daily weekday trips between Foxborough and South Station in Boston, with a stop at Back Bay Station in between.
Commuters will be able to park for free at a lot at Gillette Stadium.
The MBTA originally began pilot service to Foxboro Station in October 2019, but canceled it in the spring of 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The MBTA already runs commuter rail to Gillette Stadium from South Station in Boston and Providence Station in Rhode Island for Patriots’ games, concerts, and special events.
The new commuter rail service comes as the MBTA has closed the Orange Line for a month to make repairs and track improvements, and plans other service interruptions for the same reason.
