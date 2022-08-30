MBTA to launch daily commuter rail service between Foxborough and South Station

Commuter rail service is scheduled to return to Foxboro Station, adjacent to Gillette Stadium, on Sept. 12 for a yearlong pilot to test interest, the MBTA announced.

The schedule calls for 11 inbound and 10 outbound daily weekday trips between Foxborough and South Station in Boston, with a stop at Back Bay Station in between.

Commuters will be able to park for free at a lot at Gillette Stadium.