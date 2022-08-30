New Jersey man sentenced to three years in prison for Patriots Super Bowl ring scam

Prosecutors said the scheme began in 2017 when Spina bought a Super Bowl LI ring from a former Patriots player identified as T.J. in court documents.

In a statement, the office of Stephanie S. Christensen, acting US attorney for California’s central district, said Scott V. Spina Jr., 25, of Roseland, N.J., learned his fate during a sentencing hearing in federal court in Santa Ana.

A New Jersey man was hit with a three-year federal prison term Monday for posing as a former New England Patriots player so he could buy family versions of the team’s 2016 Super Bowl ring, purportedly as gifts to Tom Brady ’s relatives, authorities said. One of the rings later sold at auction for six figures.

Advertisement

“Spina, who bilked the former player by paying for the ring with at least one bad check, sold the ring soon after for $63,000 to a well-known broker of championship rings,” the statement said. “When Spina obtained the player ring, he also received the information that allowed the former player to purchase Super Bowl rings for family and friends that are slightly smaller than the player rings.”

And that’s when Spina dragged Brady’s name into the plot, according to prosecutors.

“Defendant SPINA then called the Ring Company, fraudulently identified himself as T.J., and started ordering three family and friend Super Bowl LI rings with the name ‘Brady’ engraved on each one, which he falsely represented were gifts for the baby of quarterback Tom Brady,” said a legal document known as an information that prosecutors filed in the case. “The rings were at no time authorized by Tom Brady.”

That didn’t stop Spina from claiming otherwise.

“Spina entered into an agreement with the Orange County [broker] who purchased the player’s Super Bowl ring to sell him the three family rings that Spina now claimed Brady had given to his nephews,” the statement said. “After agreeing to buy the three rings for $81,500 ... the buyer started to believe that Brady did not have nephews, and he tried to withdraw from the deal.”

Advertisement

On the same day the buyer tried to walk, Spina pulled an audible, selling the three bogus Brady rings to an auction house for $100,000, prosecutors said. One of the purported family rings later sold at auction for $337,219, according to the statement.

Spina, prosecutors said, admitted in his plea deal that he “defrauded the Orange County ring broker when he falsely claimed that the rings ‘were ordered for Tom Brady directly from [the Ring Company] for select family members.’ Spina also admitted that he defrauded this victim in relation to three wire transfers for the deposit on the family rings. Spina further admitted he committed identity theft when he posed as the former Patriot to purchase the rings.”

He had pleaded guilty in February to one count of mail fraud, three counts of wire fraud, and one count of aggravated identity theft, per the statement.

Spina’s lawyer, Thomas Ambrosio, requested a 2-year prison term for his client in court papers.

Ambrosio wrote in a sentencing memorandum filed Aug. 15 that Spina in 2018 was sentenced to 35 months in federal prison for wire fraud in a separate New Jersey case, and that the Brady ring scheme occurred prior to his arrest in the other matter.

Advertisement

Spina, Ambrosio wrote, has been a “model of rehabilitation” while incarcerated and then on supervised release in the New Jersey case.

“He works for his fiancée as the manager of her Eyelash salon business in New Jersey,” Ambrosio said. “ ... On May 12, 2022 he proposed to his girlfriend. She will be waiting for him to return from prison so that they can start a family and finally put his criminal past behind him, this time for good.”

While serving time in the New Jersey case, Ambrosio said, Spina was “able to permanently change his life for the better. The chances of him being a recidivist are slim to none.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.