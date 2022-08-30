Peabody man charged after allegedly assaulting man who tried to intervene in robbery

A Peabody man was in court Tuesday facing charges after he allegedly stabbed and bit a man who tried to stop him from robbing a woman in Malden Monday afternoon, officials said.
Jayson Seay, 26, was arraigned Tuesday in Malden District Court on charges of armed robbery while masked, armed assault to murder, and mayhem, said Malden Police Captain Marc Gatcomb in a phone interview Tuesday evening.
Seay was held pending a hearing scheduled for Sept. 9, said Meghan Kelly, a spokesperson for the Middlesex district attorney’s office, in an e-mail.
At 1:50 p.m. Monday, police were called to investigate a report of someone trying to steal a woman’s purse in the area of Summer Street and Rockland Avenue, Gatcomb said.
Advertisement
A 21-year-old Everett man, who police also did not identify, was delivering groceries when he saw Seay running down the street and allegedly attempted to detain him, Gatcomb said.
A physical altercation ensued, Gatcomb said, and the Everett man was left with a bite mark on his arm and a stab wound on the leg. Seay was uninjured, Gatcomb said.
The woman, who police did not identify, was treated by EMTs at the scene for a minor injury to her hand and released, Gatcomb said.
Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.