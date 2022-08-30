Peabody man charged after allegedly assaulting man who tried to intervene in robbery

A Peabody man was in court Tuesday facing charges after he allegedly stabbed and bit a man who tried to stop him from robbing a woman in Malden Monday afternoon, officials said.

Jayson Seay, 26, was arraigned Tuesday in Malden District Court on charges of armed robbery while masked, armed assault to murder, and mayhem, said Malden Police Captain Marc Gatcomb in a phone interview Tuesday evening.

Seay was held pending a hearing scheduled for Sept. 9, said Meghan Kelly, a spokesperson for the Middlesex district attorney’s office, in an e-mail.