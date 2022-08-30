Bomb threat at Boston Children’s Hospital was false alarm, police say

Police did not find an explosive device, Estrada said.

The threat was reported about 8 p.m., and officers cleared the scene just before 10 p.m. according to David Estrada, a Boston police spokesman.

Police investigated a bomb threat at Boston Children’s Hospital Tuesday night but found it to be a false alarm, officials said.

In the Longwood Medical Area Tuesday night, police had closed off a portion of Longwood Avenue between Avenue Louis Pasteur and Brookline Avenue, and several police vehicles sat parked with their blue lights flashing.

About 9:55 p.m., police began clearing tape on Binney Street and people started shuffling back toward the hospital. Slowly the street reopened to traffic.

Earlier this month, doctors and other Children’s Hospital staff who care for transgender children began receiving threats and harassment after the hospital’s pediatric and adolescent transgender health program was targeted on social media by the far-right, the Globe has reported.

A hospital spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In an e-mail to employees Tuesday night, Children’s Hospital said police had “given the all clear that there is no active threat to the hospital following a potential security threat reported to the hospital this evening.

“There was a large Boston Police presence onsite to secure the main hospital and 333 Longwood Ave.,” hospital officials said in the e-mail. “Following normal hospital protocols, the hospital was temporarily on lockdown and access to the hospital was restricted.”

No further information was immediately available.

