Quentin Palfrey exits attorney general’s race, endorses rival Andrea Campbell

Palfrey received the endorsement of the state Democratic party and a number of progressive groups, but he was never able to translate that into broad popular support, and consistently lagged behind his two opponents in fundraising and polls. His exit leaves Campbell and Liss-Riordan battling for advantage in the final few days of what insiders call an extremely close race.

Palfrey’s exit — which comes after more than 255,000 Democrats have already cast early or mail-in ballots — makes official what polls have already shown: The primary is a two-person contest between Campbell, a former Boston city councilor, and Shannon Liss-Riordan, a prominent labor attorney.

Quentin Palfrey, the voting rights attorney who struggled to gain traction in the three-way Democratic primary for Massachusetts attorney general, is ending his campaign and endorsing former rival Andrea Campbell, he said Tuesday, in a move that radically reshapes the tight race just a week before the Sept. 6 election.

Palfrey, who spent this past weekend campaigning and will remain on the ballot, said he decided to drop out because he did not have a path to victory.

“In the last few days of the campaign, it’s been pretty clear that that wasn’t gonna be me,” Palfrey said in an interview with the Globe. “It’s a very difficult decision to come to to suspend a campaign, but I also feel some sense of responsibility to try to express what I think is best for the office going forward. And I’m confident that that’s Andrea Campbell.”

Perhaps more surprising than Palfrey’s exit from the race is his decision to endorse Campbell. The former Boston city councilor entered the race in February as the presumptive frontrunner, with the highest name recognition in the field thanks to a failed bid for Boston mayor in 2021. Perhaps because she carried that advantage, both Palfrey and Liss-Riordan attacked Campbell relentlessly, in blows that at times appeared coordinated, arguing Campbell was not progressive enough for Massachusetts and criticizing her support for charter schools and decision to accept financial support from outside spending groups.

Palfrey acknowledged that he and Campbell differ on a number of policies, but said he chose to back her now because “there’s an empathy and a humanity and a really strong set of leadership skills that she brings to this role.”

“As I think about who’s best positioned to lead the office on day one, if it’s not going to be me, I agree with Maura Healey that Andrea has the right kind of experience and approach to step into that role,” Palfrey added. He will campaign with Campbell over the next week, her campaign said.

Politico first reported Tuesday morning that Palfrey was planning to exit the race.

Liss-Riordan, who is known for her success as a class action attorney but began the race as an underdog, has narrowed the gap with Campbell over the past few months with an eye-popping blitz of television advertising. Her support among likely Democratic primary voters has grown from just 6 percent support in June to 26 percent in August, according to one recent poll. She will ultimately spend at least $5 million on ads, nearly all funded with her own money. By contrast, in 2014, the last open-seat race for attorney general, the three candidates spent $4.3 million total.

Opponents have accused Liss-Riordan of trying to buy the election. She argues that she is merely doing what it takes to ensure voters hear her message.

Palfrey joins a long list of Democratic heavy hitters who lined up on either side of the race. In a rare turn, the contentious primary has split the state’s most prominent progressives into two camps. Healey, the current attorney general and gubernatorial frontrunner, backs Campbell, as do Representative Ayanna Pressley and Senator Ed Markey. Liss-Riordan, meanwhile, has support from Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, former acting mayor Kim Janey, and Senator Elizabeth Warren.

The Boston Globe Editorial Board, which is separate from the newsroom, on Monday endorsed Campbell.

Campbell said Tuesday that she and Palfrey share mutual respect and are “aligned on our values.” His backing, she added, will be a major advantage for her even though it comes so close to Election Day.

“This endorsement is timely, and it speaks to Quentin’s character. I’m honored to have his support,” Campbell said. “There are many voters who still have not cast their ballots yet.”

Palfrey, who served in the Obama and Biden administrations, was the only candidate who had served in the attorney general’s office. Campbell and Liss-Riordan present very different sets of credentials.

Raised in Roxbury, Campbell has built her political career on personal tragedy. On the campaign trail, she contrasts her story — Boston Latin School, Princeton, UCLA Law School, and the Boston City Council — with that of her twin brother Andre, who was caught in the school to prison pipeline and died at 29 in custody of the Department of Correction. Campbell has worked at a major law firm and as an attorney on Beacon Hill, and was the first Black woman elected president of the Boston City Council.

Liss-Riordan, for her part, has spent decades representing workers against corporations as large as Uber, Lyft, and Amazon, prominent work she describes as that of a “private attorney general.” She has won major victories for waitresses, truck drivers, and firefighters denied labor rights, and filed groundbreaking lawsuits challenging workers’ treatment in the gig economy. But she has also been criticized for seeking substantial shares of lucrative settlements she won for those workers, with some judges even rejecting her legal fees as too high. She has significant support from organized labor.

Though it is in some places seen as a perfunctory, nuts-and-bolts position, the role of attorney general in Massachusetts is a high-profile and powerful political perch. Healey used the role to build a national reputation, launching lawsuit after lawsuit against the Donald Trump administration and big corporations such as Purdue Pharma and ExxonMobil. Without a competitive Democratic primary for governor this year, the attorney general’s race is one of the marquee races on the ballot.

Emma Platoff can be reached at emma.platoff@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emmaplatoff.