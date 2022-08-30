R.I. lifts ban on outdoor fires at campgrounds, parks

Fire danger is now considered low both in District 1 (Providence, Bristol, and Newport counties) and in District 2 (Kent and Washington counties), and the state does not plan to impose another ban before Labor Day, Sept. 5. But the state might put the outdoor fire ban back in place if conditions worsen, the agency said.

The state imposed the ban on Aug. 19 because of the risk of wildfires. But rain from recent storms has reduced both the number and risk of wildfires in Rhode Island since then, the agency said.

PROVIDENCE — The state Department of Environmental Management on Tuesday lifted the ban on outdoor fires at state campgrounds, parks, and management areas.

“Although weather conditions always are dynamic, Rhode Island currently is in low fire danger and DEM does not anticipate increased fire potential in the next week based on the current forecast,” principal forest ranger Ben Arnold said. “We remind Rhode Islanders, however, that the state still is experiencing an extreme drought and if we see the fire danger rising, we will have to reinstitute the ban to protect life, property, and natural resources.”

The US Drought Monitor posted a map with its weekly update on Aug. 25, showing that 99 percent of Rhode Island is still facing “extreme” drought conditions.

In early August, one-third of the state was facing extreme drought conditions, but now every part of Rhode Island is in an extreme drought except for Block Island and Watch Hill, which are facing severe drought conditions.

This marks just the second time in more than two decades that the state has experienced extreme drought, with the last extreme drought occurring in September 2020.

The US Drought Monitor uses five classifications: abnormally dry, moderate, severe, extreme, and exceptional, and Rhode Island has never seen exceptional drought conditions. In extreme drought conditions, crop loss is widespread, wildlife disease outbreak is observed, and wells are running dry, the US Drought Monitor said.

So far this year, Rhode Island has reported 76 reported wildfires, with 44.3 acres of land burned, according to the Department of Environmental Management.

Any outdoor fire is a potential source of wildfire, the agency said, so people should be cautious not to inadvertently spark a wildfire while cooking outdoors, kindling a campfire, or using fireworks. The following safety tips should be followed to minimize risk:

Charcoals used for cooking must be cold before being discarded.

People who smoke should use ashtrays.

People should check with their local fire department to obtain a permit to burn. Fire departments have the authority to deny permits when conditions are too dangerous.

The agency also reminded Rhode Islanders of Smokey Bear’s basic rules of fire prevention:

Only you can prevent wildfires.

Always be careful with fire.

Never play with matches or lighters.

Always watch your campfire.

(If permitted) make sure your campfire is completely out before leaving it.

Edward Fitzpatrick