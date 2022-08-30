State officals to discuss proposed redesign of Wenham’s Main Street

Wenham residents have a chance to learn more about a planned upgrade to Main Street.

The state Department of Transportation has developed a proposed redesign of Main Street (Route 1A) from Fairview Avenue to Arbor Street. At a virtual public hearing Sept. 8 at 6:30 p.m., the agency will present details of the redesign and seek community feedback.

The plan involves reconstructing Main Street, adding and repairing sidewalks, and designating a bike lane on both sides of the road. Other features include the installation of interconnected traffic signals at the Cherry Street and Arbor Street intersections, adding new roadway pavement markings with designated turn lanes at all intersections, and installing new traffic signs.