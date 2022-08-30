State’s largest insurer appoints Sarah Iselin as CEO

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts announced the move on Tuesday, saying Iselin will be the first female CEO in the company’s history. Iselin, currently the chief operating officer of Blue Shield of California, will join the company in December and take over the CEO role in January. She will replace Andrew Dreyfus, who announced in January his intention to retire by the end of the year.

Sarah Iselin, who helped implement Massachusetts’s 2006 health reform law that became the template for the Affordable Care Act, has been appointed the new head of the state’s largest insurer.

“Sarah is a gifted leader who’s smart, strategic, and passionate about improving health care,” said Dreyfus, in a release. “She knows our company, our culture and our values, and I look forward to working closely with her on an effective transition over the next few months.”

In a release, Iselin said it was an honor to step into the role, saying she approaches the job “with reverence and humility.”

Iselin comes into the role at a turbulent time in health care. Hospitals have increasingly consolidated and, buffeted by years of COVID upheaval, are demanding higher reimbursements. Meanwhile, many in the state have complained that health care is increasingly unaffordable. She will oversee the insurer’s 2.9 million members, and more than $8 billion in annual revenue, amid grumblings from some in the hospital sector over insurer earnings. Last week, Blue Cross announced it would give $13 million in rebates back to customers.

Iselin has a lengthy resume in Massachusetts health care, serving as director of health care finance for the Massachusetts Hospital Association. She moved with Dreyfus to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Foundation and then to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, where she worked as chief of staff for Health Care Services. Iselin also served as commissioner of the state Division of Health Care Finance and Policy, where she helped implement the 2006 Massachusetts health care reform law. She returned back to BCBSMA in 2010, as president of the insurer’s charitable arm, and was then appointed senior vice president of strategy, policy and community partnerships for the insurer, according to her LinkedIn page.

Iselin left Blue Cross in 2014 to oversee the fixes to the state’s health insurance marketplace, the Health Connector, amid technical and performance glitches that plagued the system as it transitioned from a state-based market to one in compliance with the Affordable Care Act. She went on to work for Optum, which the state also hired to help with Connector fixes.

In 2016, she joined Florida Blue in senior leadership roles, and became chief operating officer at Blue Shield of California in 2021, a non-profit Blue plan with 4.7 million members and $23 billion in annual revenue.

“Sarah is the right person to lead our organization into the future,” said BCBSMA Board Chair Dorothy Puhy, in a statement. “She’s a seasoned and innovative health care executive who combines a deep understanding of our industry and the Blues system, a passion for making health care simpler and more affordable, and a familiarity with our company and the unique role it plays in Massachusetts health care.”

