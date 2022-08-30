Trial begins for Providence police officer accused of assaulting his political opponent

Mello was quickly surrounded by angry attendees and Rourke — one of the organizers of the event, and candidate for a state Senate seat in Warwick’s District 29 — rushed over to try to defuse the situation. She and others asked Mello to leave, Rourke testified before District Court Judge Terence J. Houlihan Jr. on Tuesday. But as she waved her arms, yelled “Don’t hit!” and urged people to step away, Mello was assaulted by an unidentified man in a green- and white-striped jacket. Moments later, Rourke was punched twice in the face by off-duty Providence police officer Jeann Lugo — her political opponent for the District 29 seat.

PROVIDENCE — Jennifer Rourke of The Womxn Project had just finished giving a speech in front of more than 1,500 attendees at an abortion rights rally at the Rhode Island State House on June 24 when she saw commotion on the steps below. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier that day, and tensions were high when Josh Mello of Cranston, who was live-streaming the event, shouted something at organizers and speakers.

Lugo was arrested on June 25 and charged with assault and disorderly conduct. He dropped out of the District 29 race, and was suspended with pay from the police department, per state law regulations under the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights, also known as LEOBOR. Providence Police Chief Hugh T. Clements has recommended that Lugo be fired.

During Lugo’s trial on Tuesday, Rhode Island Assistant Attorney General Daniel Carr Guglielmo called Rourke a “completely blameless victim” in a situation that could have gone “completely out of control.”

Rourke was “helping someone who was certainly not on her side,” said Carr Guglielmo, referring to Mello. “She was trying to do the right thing.” He called on the judge to rely on the videos, taken by reporters at the scene and shared widely on social media. “It’s all there,” he said.

But Dan Griffin, a criminal defense attorney representing Lugo, argued that Lugo was reaching to help Mello, but that Rourke held Lugo back.

Griffin repeatedly asked Rourke if she had pulled Lugo away from behind, and if she had touched his back. Rourke testified that while their arms may have been interlocked at one point, she was waving her hands to get people to back away from Mello, and that she did not forcefully touch or hit Lugo.

Griffin asked to dismiss the case, claiming that Lugo’s actions were in self defense and in defense of others.

“He’s getting pulled and pulled... When he turns around, and you slow the video down, both parties square up against each other,” said Griffin in his closing remarks. He argued Lugo used “enough force as necessary,” as the law permits.

“You can look at this as a cold, hard self-defense case,” he said. “A big, strong guy like Lugo... had to turn around and engage with her,” said Griffin, and called for Rourke’s testimony to be “thrown out.”

Rourke’s lawyer, Carr Guglielmo, disagreed.

“He was not in danger. I also don’t believe it’s a reasonable use of force,” said Carr Guglielmo. “He’s a trained police officer and he’s using a strike to the face.”

Video taken by podcaster Bill Bartholomew showed the moment Rourke, wearing red, was assaulted.

The judge, however, said it was clear in the videos that Rourke was pushed by the crowd and that the situation with Mello had already deescalated when Lugo “stepped back and hit Miss Rourke with both the right and left hand.” He said that Griffin’s argument about the action being in self-defense was not applicable.

Houlihan dismissed the disorderly conduct charge against Lugo, saying it did not appear as though he was “stirring the crowd” outside of Rourke, but said the charge of simple assault will survive.

Lugo will be back in court for a status hearing on Sept. 6 to determine the next trial date. Griffin and Lugo declined to comment to the Globe on Tuesday after the day’s trial concluded. Lugo told the Globe in an email on June 25 that he “stepped in to protect someone that a group of agitators was attacking.”

Lugo previously pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on July 8. His bail was set at $2,000 personal recognizance and he was ordered to have no contact with the complaining witness.

Mello, who was not in the courtroom on Tuesday, previously said he was physically hurt from the assault. Rhode Island State Police are still seeking help from the public to identify the man who assaulted Mello.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.