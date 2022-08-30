Two hikers rescued from same trail in New Hampshire’s White Mountains

The hiker, identified as Rachel Wild of Sanford, North Carolina, was unable to walk and was about four miles from the nearest road, in a remote and mountainous area, the statement said.

At around 9:20 a.m., Fish and Game were notified of a 29-year-old hiker who had severely injured her leg on the Crawford Path near Mt. Eisenhower, Fish and Game wrote in a statement.

Two hikers were rescued from the same trail in the White Mountains on Monday, with one being hoisted by helicopter from the mountainside and another “hobbling” down a trail with assistance from rescue crews, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.

She had been hiking along the Appalachian Trail for over five months and had made it to New Hampshire from Georgia, Fish and Game said.

The Appalachian Mountain Club sent two volunteers from Mizpah Hut to hike to her, while six conservation officers, Twin Mountain Fire, Lakes Region Search and Rescue, and the Army National Guard responded, as well, according to Fish and Game.

A Guard helicopter was flown in from Concord, using GPS coordinates to find Wild and carefully extract and hoist her from the mountainside, the statement said. She was brought to a landing zone in Crawford Notch at around 1:30 p.m. and was taken to Littleton Regional Hospital for medical treatment.

Wild said the state’s terrain was some of the most difficult she’d seen, even after hiking hundreds of miles, Fish and Game said. While rescuers were hiking to find Wild, they found a 32-year-old injured hiker on the same path.

The hiker, Carmen Figuroa of Boca Raton, Fla., had suffered a leg injury after hiking about a mile up from Mt. Clinton road, Fish and Game said. Conservation officers and Search and Rescue gave her first aid and helped her walk slowly down the trail.

Figuroa hobbled to the road, arriving at around 12:45 p.m., and was picked up by a friend who took her to get medical treatment, the statement said.

On Monday night, a rock climber was rescued after falling from the Echo Crags in Franconia, according to Fish and Game. At approximately 7:50 p.m., 22-year-old Jared Cullen of Plymouth, N.H., was climbing with three friends when he fell to the base of the rocks, suffering serious injuries.

Rescue crews hiked to Cullen’s location, placed him in a rescue basket, and carried him down to an ambulance at 8:52 p.m., the statement said. He was taken to Littleton Regional Hospital for treatment.

Cullen and his friends were all experienced climbers and were prepared with the right gear, according to Fish and Game.

The three Monday rescues come after a 77-year-old Boston woman was rescued after suffering an injury while hiking near Champney Falls Saturday afternoon, according to Fish and Game.

The woman, Freya Winters, had been hiking with her daughter when she slipped and fell shortly before 3 p.m., injuring her hip, the statement said.

When rescue crews arrived, they stabilized Winters and secured her in a rescue basket before taking her almost two miles to the Champney Falls trailhead parking lot, arriving at 5:48 p.m., according to Fish and Game.

Winters was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital in North Conway for treatment and evaluation, the statement said.

Conservation officers recommend bringing the “10 essentials” on every hike, which are a pocket knife, rain clothes, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, flashlight, water and food, warm clothes, a compass, and map, according to Fish and Game.

