Virtual neighborhood meeting planned for proposed West Newton Square development

Mark Development is seeking to add a new five-story addition to the bank building at 1314 Washington St. that would house 50 rental units, according to project filings.

The neighborhood meeting, scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 8 at 7 p.m., has been arranged by Mark Development in conjunction with the city’s Ward 3 city councilors — Andrea Kelley, Pam Wright, and Julia Malakie, according to a flyer for the meeting.

A virtual neighborhood meeting is planned for a proposed West Newton Square development that would transform an existing bank building into a mixed-use project on Washington Street.

The bank itself, which was built in 1915, would be converted into more than 4,100 square feet of space for a restaurant or retail use, according to project filings.

The proposed project would be subject to the city’s inclusionary zoning rules, according to city officials. Eight of the units would be available for households earning from 50 percent to 80 percent of the area median income in Newton, according to the planning department.

An additional unit would have to be available to a household earning up to 110 percent of the area median income, the department said.

The area median income level for a family of four in Newton was $140,200 in fiscal 2022, according to the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.

In Newton, the developer is seeking a zoning change and a special permit from the City Council, according to the city’s Planning and Development Department.

People who wish to attend the Sept. 8 meeting may register at: us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIvfu-spj4pE9SbizPZMlFYoLHDrDlOvIJj

If people can’t attend the meeting, but would like to be kept apprised of future sessions and updates about the project, contact Megan Rothwell at mrothwell@sab-law.com.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.