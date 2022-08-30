WATCH: thief in Bridgewater stole packages right off a front porch

“Thief Alert! Calling all Twitter Detectives!” the department tweeted over a clip of the surveillance video. “Sunday at approx. 4:52AM Packages in the area of Auglis Way and Vernon Street were stolen from porches. Attached is a video of the suspect, please contact Det. Kearns if you know the subject’s identity. Please Share video.”

Police in Bridgewater on Tuesday released home surveillance video of a man stealing packages off a front porch and urged people to contact investigators if they recognize the alleged absconder.

In the brief clip, a bald man slowly approaches the home’s front porch and places one package down, apparently as a decoy to passing motorists, before scooping up two bigger parcels and walking away.

Advertisement

It wasn’t immediately clear what the stolen packages contained, but NECN-TV reported that the man had swiped a month’s supply of baby formula. Bridgewater police could not immediately be reached for comment.

Americans have grappled with a baby formula shortage in recent months. In June, Food and Drug Administration commissioner Robert Califf told the Senate Appropriations Committee that the agency was preparing to shake up its food safety program, four months after a nationwide shortage of baby formula drew attention to shortcomings in the program.

Material from the Washington Post was used in this report. This is a breaking news story that’ll be updated when more information’s released.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.