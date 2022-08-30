Wellesley fire department names new assistant fire chief

Wellesley’s Fire Rescue Department has named a 33-year veteran firefighter to serve as its new assistant fire chief.

Nathanial Brady, who previously served as a deputy chief, will succeed Jeff Peterson, who retired as assistant fire chief in June.

“Nat’s an outstanding leader and an effective manager who’ll bring these key skills to his role as Assistant Chief,” Rick DeLorie, Wellesley’s fire chief, said in a statement. “His personal experience and knowledge of our department are extremely beneficial and will make this transition a very smooth one.”