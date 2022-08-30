fb-pixel Skip to main content
Wellesley

Wellesley fire department names new assistant fire chief

By John Hilliard Globe Staff,Updated August 30, 2022, 17 minutes ago

Wellesley’s Fire Rescue Department has named a 33-year veteran firefighter to serve as its new assistant fire chief.

Nathanial Brady, who previously served as a deputy chief, will succeed Jeff Peterson, who retired as assistant fire chief in June.

“Nat’s an outstanding leader and an effective manager who’ll bring these key skills to his role as Assistant Chief,” Rick DeLorie, Wellesley’s fire chief, said in a statement. “His personal experience and knowledge of our department are extremely beneficial and will make this transition a very smooth one.”

Brady has taken part in public safety programs, and holds certifications in areas such as hazardous materials and water safety, according to the statement. He also previously served on the bargaining committee for the local firefighters union, and labor and contract discussions with the union are part of his responsibilities, the statement said.

The Wellesley Fire Rescue Department has 57 full-time employees, and operates fire stations on Central Street and Route 9.

