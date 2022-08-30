Worker cleaning MBTA train at Alewife station suffers traumatic leg injury

A contract worker cleaning an MBTA train suffered a traumatic injury Tuesday when her leg got stuck between the train and platform at Alewife station in Cambridge, officials said.
She was injured at about 11:25 a.m. while the train was berthed at the station, said MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo.
“She was cleaning the train when she backed up and her leg slipped off the edge of the doorway,” Pesaturo said in an e-mail to the Globe. “Her leg was caught between the platform edge and the berthed train.”
The worker is a contractor and not an MBTA employee, Pesaturo said.
Tom Cahill, the acting fire chief for the Cambridge Police Department, said crews arrived at the scene and shut down power to the tracks. They used air bags to shift the train 3 inches away from the platform in order to free her leg, he said.
The worker was taken to a local hospital, Cahill said. Her injury is not considered life-threatening,
“She was conscious and alert en route to the hospital,” Cahill said.
