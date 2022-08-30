Worker cleaning MBTA train at Alewife station suffers traumatic leg injury

A contract worker cleaning an MBTA train suffered a traumatic injury Tuesday when her leg got stuck between the train and platform at Alewife station in Cambridge, officials said.

She was injured at about 11:25 a.m. while the train was berthed at the station, said MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo.

“She was cleaning the train when she backed up and her leg slipped off the edge of the doorway,” Pesaturo said in an e-mail to the Globe. “Her leg was caught between the platform edge and the berthed train.”