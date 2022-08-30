Worker sets fire to Lanesborough restaurant, officials say

An employee of the Olde Forge Restaurant in Lanesborough allegedly set fire to the business on Sunday and will be summoned to court to face criminal charges, authorities said.
Around 10 a.m. Sunday, firefighters encountered flames in the back of the North Main Street restaurant and worked to keep them from spreading, the state Department of Fire Services said in a statement. The fire was contained within an hour. One firefighter was sent to the hospital for treatment for heat exhaustion but has recovered.
“The investigation determined that the fire had been intentionally set by an employee, an adult male, using smoking materials,” officials said. “That person will be summonsed to Pittsfield District Court.”
Officials did not name the employee. Lanesborough is a small town in Berkshire County near Pittsfield.
Lanesborough Fire Chief Jeffrey DeChaine said his firefighters and mutual aid units from Cheshire, Dalton, Hancock, and Hinsdale did laudable work “containing this fire and preventing even greater damage.”
Last year, there were more than 600 arsons in Massachusetts, causing a total of 11 fire service injuries, eight civilian injuries, three deaths, and more than $3 million in damages, state Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said in a statement.
“Anyone with information on an intentionally set fire can share it with investigators confidentially,” Ostroskey said. “The Arson Watch Reward Program is run by the Massachusetts Property Insurance Underwriters Association and provides rewards of up to $5,000 for information that detects or prevents arson. Call 1-800-682-9229 any time, day or night.”
The Olde Forge has served Lanesborough and surrounding communities for more than 40 years, according to its website.
