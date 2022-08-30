Worker sets fire to Lanesborough restaurant, officials say

An employee of the Olde Forge Restaurant in Lanesborough allegedly set fire to the business on Sunday and will be summoned to court to face criminal charges, authorities said.

Around 10 a.m. Sunday, firefighters encountered flames in the back of the North Main Street restaurant and worked to keep them from spreading, the state Department of Fire Services said in a statement. The fire was contained within an hour. One firefighter was sent to the hospital for treatment for heat exhaustion but has recovered.

“The investigation determined that the fire had been intentionally set by an employee, an adult male, using smoking materials,” officials said. “That person will be summonsed to Pittsfield District Court.”