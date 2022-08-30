fb-pixel Skip to main content

Feds cite efforts to ‘obstruct’ probe of docs at Trump home

By ERIC TUCKER, JILL COLVIN and MICHAEL BALSAMO The Associated Press,Updated August 30, 2022, 24 minutes ago
Former president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, on Aug. 10, in Palm Beach, Fla.Steve Helber/Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Tuesday it had uncovered efforts to obstruct its investigation into the discovery of classified records at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate.

The assertion was made in a court filing Tuesday night that lays out the most detailed chronology to date of interactions between Justice Department officials and Trump representatives over the presence of the documents at Mar-a-Lago.

In the filing, the Justice Department said FBI agents had “uncovered multiple sources of evidence” indicating that Trump and his representatives had failed to fully comply with a subpoena to turn over classified records and that additional classified documents remained at Mar-a-Lago.

