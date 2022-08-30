Jill Biden tests negative for COVID-19 after rebound case

WASHINGTON — First lady Jill Biden tested negative for the coronavirus Monday after a rebound case had forced her back into isolation, according to the White House.

Biden first tested positive on Aug. 15 while on vacation with President Joe Biden on Kiawah Island, South Carolina. Six days later, she received a second consecutive negative test and traveled to Delaware. She had to remain there after she tested positive again Wednesday in what her office described as a rebound case. A spokesperson for Biden said in a statement that the first lady would return to the Washington area Tuesday.

Joe Biden also had a rebound case and had to return to isolation. During their bouts with COVID-19, both took the antiviral treatment Paxlovid, which can reduce the effects of the virus. But researchers are studying whether the medication may also lead to a recurrence of symptoms or positive tests after patients initially test negative.