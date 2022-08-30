Safeway employee saved lives by confronting Oregon gunman, police say

Surrett “may very well have prevented further deaths,” Bend police spokeswoman Sheila Miller said Monday, choking up as she spoke of Surrett during a news conference. “Mr. Surrett acted heroically during this terrible incident.”

Donald Surrett Jr. could have run away Sunday when a man armed with an AR-style rifle started shooting inside the Bend, Ore., grocery store where Surrett worked. He could have hidden.

Surrett was one of two people killed Sunday evening during a shooting that erupted as the weekend waned and people tried to squeeze in some shopping before the start of the workweek. The “heinous attack” upended life in Bend, a small central Oregon city known for the Deschutes River, outdoor recreation, and craft breweries. On Monday, Mayor Pro-Tem Anthony Broadman said he refused to become accustomed to such shootings.

"We need to guard against the cynicism of thinking of these attacks . . . as regular, unavoidable things," Broadman said. "I won't accept that. I know the community of Bend won't accept that. We have to stand together. We will."

Sunday’s attack at the Safeway in Bend started around 7 p.m. when Ethan Blair Miller left his apartment armed with the AR-style rifle and a shotgun and almost immediately started shooting, Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz said Monday at the news conference. Miller then went south to the Forum Shopping Center where he continued to fire while in the parking lot of Costco and Big Lots, according to a department news release.

Miller, 20, entered the Safeway using the store’s west entrance, where he shot and killed Glenn Edward Bennett, an 84-year-old Bend resident, police said in the release. He kept firing as he roved through the store until Surrett confronted and tried to disarm him in the produce section, police said.

Surrett was fatally shot.

Officers swarmed the store from the back and the front about three minutes after the first 911 call and, at 7:08 p.m., found Miller with a self-inflicted gunshot wound next to a rifle and a shotgun, according to the release.

Police said that, given the weapons Miller had and the time of day, Surrett may have saved lives by confronting the gunman. "There was a lot of people coming out of the store," Krantz said. "That's a busy area . . . with a lot of shopping areas there, a lot of stores. It was a very busy parking lot at the time."

On Monday, Democratic Oregon Governor Kate Brown highlighted Surrett’s “heroism.”

"While we are still gathering the facts about last night's shooting, it's clear that far more people could have been killed if not for the heroism of Donald Ray Surrett, Jr., who intervened to help stop the shooter, and the officers who entered while shots were still being fired," Brown wrote in a Facebook post.

"In the face of senseless violence, they acted with selfless bravery," the governor added. "Their courage saved lives."

Surrett’s ex-wife, Debora, told the Oregonian that she wasn’t surprised he’d confronted the shooter, given his background. For more than 20 years, Surrett served in the Army as a combat engineer.

“He was trained to do that kind of thing, because that’s what a combat engineer does,” she said. “They’re the first ones to go into war.”