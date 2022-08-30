The breakaway LIV Golf League is an affront to the game’s bedrock values

Father George had familial duties to the entire human race — or so it seemed to us — while my father had only eight young children, all born in a 12-year span. (Sorry, Ma.) My father received two weeks’ vacation, during which his abysmal game could be blamed on family life. Father George had time and materials covered. He could drive and putt, and he had the coolest black leather golf bag, which I coveted.

I took my first golf swings under the watch of a Catholic priest, Father George Reilly, best friend of my father, Jack. Father George would come for our two-week vacation in the Adirondacks each August. We golfed on a dirt patch called Green Mansions in Chestertown, N.Y. It’s still there and a long way from the rolled greens of The International in Bolton, where the LIV tour arrives this Friday.

Those summer lessons at Green Mansions played out through the years, even as abuse scandals, disillusionment, and attrition in the pews caused the Catholic Church to lose its way. Lucky for us, Father George held his compass. Not a holy roller, he steered us to a space joined by faith, friendship, love, and, if called, the ancient club and ball game.

We were happy just to rake the sand, carry a bag, or listen. “You’re chopping wood,” Father told us. “The swing is a pendulum, like a clock.” It would be 40-some-odd years before I had the time and resources to learn, but my memory retains a sense of mercy from those rounds. We were dreadful. Forget gophers — Bill Murray’s Carl Spackler would have been licensed to blow the whole family from the fairways. But in the fickle game of golf, fallibility can be funny. We tried to swing like a clock, to record a true score. Golf was just one way to learn the quality of forgiveness — for ourselves most of all.

Golf creates community. From March through October, people of different races, classes, genders, and ages get together, play a game, and then repair to the 19th hole to talk about their lives. Jokes are told without circumspection. The groans are censure enough. What allows us to share openly is that we didn’t cheat or lie through our rounds (or not much, anyway).

The breakaway LIV Golf League is an affront to these bedrock values. LIV is the Roman numeral 54, the score if every hole on a par-72 course were birdied, and the number of holes to be played at LIV events, 18 fewer than played on the LPGA and PGA Tours.

The hard tradition of professional golf is that one gets paid more for playing well. But the LIV tour is paying players whether they play well or not. The players who signed on to the LIV tour are for the most part players who no longer meet the standards of the PGA tour. Many already have millions of dollars and corporate teams that include tax accountants and lawyers trying to beat “the man.” (Phil Mickelson escaped jail time for insider trading by taking a restraint defendant charge. A friend of Mickelson’s took the fall and got five years. Trump commuted his sentence.)

Bankrolled by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, not by ticket or broadcasting revenues, the LIV organization claims the tour will “supercharge the game of golf.” They just don’t say how.

Aided by rich golfers with access to the media, Mohammed bin Salman is using the game of golf to launder the country’s image and to deflect attention from Saudi Arabia’s war in Yemen, its dismal record of human rights abuses, and the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. No bueno.

What would really help our civic lives is to expand access for young people to learn the teachings of golf, to have access to open spaces and clean air, to have public spaces that create what Frederick Law Olmsted called an “aristocracy for all.”'

One of the founding principles of golf course architecture is that, where possible, a pin should be above the fairway. We ascend toward the finish, and whether it takes nine or three strokes to get there, we rise toward the higher ground and record the true number. It’s a struggle, running up that hill. LIV Golf is polluting with easy money what for golfers is sacred ground and a worthy journey.

Mark G. Wagner writes on the history of golf in America. He is founding director of the Binienda Center for Civic Engagement at Worcester State University, where he teaches writing.