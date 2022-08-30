Mo. district’s return to spanking strikes longtime teacher as unfathomable

Having had the privilege of teaching kindergartners and first-graders for more than 35 years, I found it disheartening to read that a Missouri school district is bringing back corporal punishment (”Mo. school district to spank students,” Daily Briefing, Aug. 26). It seems especially ill-timed since remote learning and other COVID-19 protocols added stress and provoked anxiety in many children.

There is myriad evidence that striking a child is ineffective in the long term and sends the message that problems can be solved with aggression and violence.

Close to 1,000 5- and 6-year-olds have passed through my classroom door over the years, and it would be unfathomable to intentionally cause physical pain to one of them. Being struck by the person who should be inspiring you as a learner seems a breach of a sacred trust.