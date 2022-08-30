There are resources to help manage cost of home modifications

Creating a statewide legal framework for using accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, as a relief valve for the Commonwealth’s housing crisis is a policy initiative that deserves continued support and advocacy (”A housing solution as near as your backyard,” Page A1, Aug. 16). This sensible approach to using small secondary structures or add-on units to single-family homes allows families to rightsize the occupancy of an empty nest and adds housing stock for an individual within an existing property footprint.

The opportunity to help seniors and those with physical or other limitations remain longer in the communities they cherish only adds more value to the ADU equation. Real evidence exists: At least 68 Massachusetts communities have local zoning that allows ADUs.