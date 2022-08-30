fb-pixel Skip to main content
There are resources to help manage cost of home modifications

Updated August 30, 2022, 47 minutes ago
Builder Kevin Whelan with Backyard ADU worked on final touches of an accessory dwelling unit in Abington.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Creating a statewide legal framework for using accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, as a relief valve for the Commonwealth’s housing crisis is a policy initiative that deserves continued support and advocacy (”A housing solution as near as your backyard,” Page A1, Aug. 16). This sensible approach to using small secondary structures or add-on units to single-family homes allows families to rightsize the occupancy of an empty nest and adds housing stock for an individual within an existing property footprint.

The opportunity to help seniors and those with physical or other limitations remain longer in the communities they cherish only adds more value to the ADU equation. Real evidence exists: At least 68 Massachusetts communities have local zoning that allows ADUs.

Another challenge is managing the cost of ADU modifications or secondary structures. But resources do exist. The state-funded Home Modification Loan Program helps people with physical and cognitive limitations remain at home. HMLP offers zero percent interest loans, up to $50,000, for projects such as accessory dwelling units, ramps and lifts, and kitchen, bathroom, and other modifications. To date, this initiative of the Massachusetts Rehabilitation Commission and the Community Economic Development Assistance Corp. has helped more than 3,000 Massachusetts families.

Roger Herzog

Executive director

Community Economic Development Assistance Corp.

Boston


