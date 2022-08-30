The unstoppable grace of Serena Williams

But never let it be forgotten that Williams not only elevated the game she loved but had to do so while stalked by the long, stubborn shadow of racism.

With the end of Williams’s unparalleled tennis career drawing near, there’s a stampede to find the right superlatives for this woman: Champion. Queen. The Greatest .

We are rapidly approaching that heady altitude where people who lobbed racist slurs at Serena Williams, complained about her uncompromising style of play, and accused her and her sister Venus of tanking matches when they played against each other will pretend that they were rooting for her all along.

After Williams won her opening match Monday at the US Open, there was a ceremony with tennis icon Billie Jean King and a video tribute narrated by Oprah Winfrey. At the end, the capacity crowd, which included former President Bill Clinton, singer Gladys Knight, filmmaker Spike Lee, and tennis great Martina Navratilova, flipped over cards to reveal the phrase, “We ♥ Serena.”

This wave of unvarnished love will flow for as long as Williams remains in the tournament playing singles or doubles with her venerated older sister, Venus. When she plays her next match Wednesday, the cheers when she walks on the court will be deafening, the sellout crowd giddy and on her side. But those tributes won’t include how both fans and announcers once didn’t quite know what to make of the Williams sisters — two Black teenagers from Compton in an overwhelmingly white sport who wore braids and beads and had been taught the game by their father, Richard Williams.

There will no references to the racist hostility the sisters faced at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells in 2001. During the final, Williams was booed, called the n-word, and told to “go back to Compton” by the mostly white audience. She won the tournament but it would be more than a decade before either of the sisters would return there.

“I wanted to cry, but I didn’t want to give these people the satisfaction,” Williams wrote in “On the Line,” her 2009 autobiography.

Black people can never merely exist in America. Every path is a series of navigations as fraught as a minefield. To move within spaces that white people have deemed exclusive, Black people are expected to abide by unwritten but well-established rules. That’s the steep price of admission that is often transitory.

In “Citizen Ashe,” a documentary about Arthur Ashe, the tennis legend contrasted his gentle on-court demeanor with that of John McEnroe, who behaved like a jerk. But his petulance was embraced as evidence of his passion to win.

“McEnroe had the emotional freedom to be a bad boy. I never had that emotional freedom. If I had been like that, I am convinced the tennis world would have drummed me out of it,” Ashe once said. “My race wouldn’t allow me to be like that. So when I see John going off half-cocked, I’m very irritated at him and I’m envious because I would like to do the same thing, but I don’t feel I have that luxury.”

Williams never contained her humanity or emotions. She did not shrink for the comfort of racists. She screamed after an unforced error. She wailed in delight and pumped her fist after a hard-won point. If Williams disagreed with a call, she would sometimes verbally tear into the judges. But her outspokenness was rarely treated as a symbol of her pursuit of perfection. She was called “difficult,” which as every Black woman knows is shorthand for being branded as an “angry Black woman.”

That Williams refused to conform was a rebuke to those who want Black women to be rarely seen and never heard. Contemporary players like Naomi Osaka, Coco Gauff, and Madison Keys all point to Williams as an inspiration.

“Sometimes being a woman, a Black woman in the world, you settle for less,” Gauff, the 18-year-old rising star, said. “I feel like Serena taught me that, from watching her, she never settled for less.”

To deny Williams’s eminence is to deny the heat of the sun. She even won her last Grand Slam while pregnant with her daughter, Olympia, in 2017. Watching Williams at her best was nothing short of divine.

So remember the 23 Grand Slam titles. Remember all the years when her name was synonymous with American tennis. But don’t forget all the racist resentment Williams endured, blocked out, and rose above as she became the greatest individual athlete most of us will ever see in our lifetimes. That’s a testament to the heart and soul of a phenomenal Black woman who, for more than 20 years, blessed us with her presence, prowess, and power.

Renée Graham is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.