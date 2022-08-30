Maine court finds referendum blocking transmission line to Massachusetts unconstitutional

Maine’s Supreme Judicial Court ruled on Tuesday that a referendum effectively blocking a transmission line that would bring hydroelectric energy to Massachusetts was unconstitutional.

The $1 billion transmission line known as the New England Clean Energy Connect, which represents a key part of Massachusetts’ climate plan, was dealt a serious blow in November of last year, when 60 percent of Maine voters approved a ballot question to kill the power line.

The five members of the court found it was unconstitutional to retroactively apply the referendum because the project had already completed substantial construction based on the permits it had already received. The ruling does not amount to a green light for the project, but instead sends it back to business court for further proceedings.