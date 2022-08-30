Andover field hockey not resting on its laurels after another Division 1 state title triumph

Coaches hold players accountable to take no plays off, to put in conditioning work and to stay humble. Players hold each other accountable, keeping up a demanding summer schedule and making sure expectations are held tight.

It starts with accountability, for both players and coaches.

Season in, season out, the Andover field hockey program is consistently one of the best in the state. Why?

Those tenets get passed down, year by year, resulting in four state titles, including the Golden Warriors’ win over Walpole last November for the Division 1 championship to cap a 21-0-1 season.

But don’t ask anyone about the titles. It’s a new season. That humility is part of the Warrior Way.

“I haven’t seen a single state championship shirt go by at practice,” longtime coach Maureen Noone said earlier this week.

Senior quad-captain Anna Broderick and her fellow leaders — Emma Reilly, Adelaide Weeden, and Rose MacLean, set the tone over the summer. They led a team in a 7v7 summer league, and it helped both returners and newcomers get on the same page, sans coaches.

“We used this time to work with incoming players and the returners,” Broderick said. “It was great to join together and play as one whole program.”

Emma Reilly (center) will help captain the Golden Warriors this fall. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Andover’s summer play was impressive on the field, but their leadership was also impressive off it.

“I had an official come up to me at a play date last week, and they said, ‘I want to tell you, when I watch your older kids work with the younger ones, it was great,”’ said Noone.

Added Broderick, “We stress the importance of teamwork and communication. Everything starts with communication.”

The leadership of their captains isn’t the only detail that keeps the Golden Warriors the team to beat in Division 1 this autumn. They are all some of the best players you will find in Massachusetts.

That starts with Reilly, who came into her own last season as a scoring threat every time she touched the ball. The reigning Merrimack Valley Conference MVP (28 goals, 21 assists last season) is back for another run before heading off to Columbia next fall.

“Her athleticism is obvious, and she is a super organized and super bright kid, which shows in her going to Columbia,” Noone said. “She doesn’t need to be the top dog. She is willing to do what is best for the team.”

Quietly, Andover also has a dominant goaltender in Weeden, who was key to their regular season dominance last year with 15 shutouts. “I feel like Adelaide is one of the quickest goalies in the state,” said Noone.

MacLean was vital in the state championship game, with a defensive mind-set. She is used often as a flyer on defensive corners, and she really shines in that role.

Andover's culture of accountability starts at the very top with coach Maureen Noone. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Broderick, who recently committed to play field hockey at Wesleyan, has great game vision, which allows for a dynamism that helps the team as a whole. “I don’t remember a kid who sees the field better than her,” said Noone.

In addition to the senior class, a number of underclassmen will be key for the Golden Warriors this season. Two sophomores, Bella DiFiore and Hannah Herlihy, showed nerves of steel last fall. They both stepped up in place of an injured player during last year’s postseason run, which provides them great seasoning for a full season at varsity.

Noone has wonderfully in-depth evaluations about every player on her roster, explaining how they could be best used in various game situations. Broderick points to that detail as one of Noone’s best qualities.

“She is definitely the best of the best,” said Broderick. “She is so versatile in her coaching. She knows every single position.”

The smarts and speed of Andover will be tested right off the bat; the Warriors open their regular season with a non-league game Sept. 10 at Division 3 champion Watertown. It’s a matchup that Massachusetts field hockey purists are eagerly anticipating, with two legendary coaches in Noone and Eileen Donahue and two deep rosters facing off.

But the Golden Warriors know that every game is going to be hard, because they are the defending champions, and a victory over them could give any team’s season a boost. With the leadership of their captains, and the tone set by their coaches, Andover is ready for whatever is ahead.

“I tell them that every team we play is out to get us,” said Noone. “You have to play your best game every day.”

Andover goaltender Adelaide Weeden racked up 15 shutouts last season and is back for more this fall. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Free hits

▪ Show up at a Dedham field hockey practice this season, and you will be greeted by a sea of purple.

Annually, the Marauders pick a special color for their practice pinnies. This fall’s color is purple, as the team pays tribute to longtime Dedham elementary school teacher Christine Stec.

Stec is well known in the community not just for teaching at Oakville Elementary, but for her presence around Marauders athletics thanks to her children’s involvement. (Her son Dylan is a senior this year, and her daughter Lexi graduated in 2021.)

Earlier this summer, Stec was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, and the community has rallied to fundraise for the family. A “Stix 4 Stec” hockey fundraiser was held at Canton Ice House in early August, and family and friends also sold “Team Christine” shirts and stickers over the summer.

“A lot of our girls had her as a teacher or know her kids,” said Dedham coach Erin MacDonald. “She is a great person.”

In addition to the pinnies, the team will have warm-up apparel they will don on game days, and additional fundraising and recognition activities are being planned.

On the field, the 2021 Tri-Valley League Small champions may have graduated 12, but they have 13 seniors on their roster, including captains Connie Doyle, Tara Duncan, and Ally LaBrecque. The experience will be useful in the immensely deep TVL, which includes Division 2 state champions Westwood, as well as Medfield, Dover-Sherborn, and Hopkinton.

“I have three great captains,” said MacDonald. “A lot of my younger players look up to them.”

▪ A few coaching hires to note, including a pair at two programs that were state semifinalists last November.

Monomoy, which advanced to the final four in Division 4, is now led by Kyle Cappallo, a longtime clinic and club coach on the Cape. Cappallo has familiarity with several of the Sharks’ players, which allows him to set high goals right away.

“We expect to come to each game prepared to execute our team strategy with consistency and intensity,” said Cappallo.

At Masconomet, a semifinalist in D2, Maggie Bridgeo has stepped away, with her assistant, Liz Beauregard, taking over.

Hopkinton, a team with high hopes, has hired Allison Valencia, the junior varsity coach at Foxborough the past five seasons.

▪ Saturday marks the second Field Hockey Day at Fenway Park. The day coincides with the ACC/Big Ten Challenge taking place at Boston College this weekend, which pits the Eagles against Duke, Northwestern and Maryland. All four teams will take part in a pre-game meet and greet at the 521 Overlook at the Park.

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.