Astros ace Justin Verlander is placed on injured list with calf injury

Verlander said he isn't sure of a timetable for his return but doesn't expect to be out too long.

The team announced the move Tuesday and said that an MRI Monday revealed fascial disruption, but no muscle fiber disruption.

Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander, a leading candidate for the AL Cy Young Award, has been placed on the injured list with a right calf injury.

“I feel like I really kind of dodged a bullet here where the muscle isn’t actually involved," Verlander said. “It’s the fascia, which I feel pretty fortunate about because I didn’t realize how serious even a very minor muscle calf injury can be. If that were to happen, we’d be having a much different conversation."

Verlander was injured in his start Sunday while going to cover first base during a rundown in the third inning against the Orioles.

The righthander lowered his major league-leading ERA to 1.84 by throwing three scoreless innings before his exit.

Verlander, 39, returned this season after missing almost two seasons following Tommy John surgery. Entering Sunday’s matchup with the Orioles, he was 8-0 with a 1.35 ERA in his last 10 starts.

Verlander’s 16 wins are tied with the Braves’ Kyle Wright and the Dodgers’ Tony Gonsolin for most in the majors.

Verlander said he was relieved when he learned that it wasn't a major injury because he felt a pop as he took off to run on the play. But two days later he's already feeling better.

Judge, Ohtani put on a show

Aaron Judge hit his 50th home run of the season but Shohei Ohtani also went deep during their MVP showdown Monday night, and the host Los Angeles Angels held off the slumping New York Yankees, 4-3.

The top two candidates for AL MVP both delivered before a sellout crowd that included plenty of Yankees fans. Ohtani broke a 2-all tie in the fifth inning with his 29th homer, a two-run drive to right-center.

Judge connected in the eighth for a 434-foot shot off reliever Ryan Tepera that made it 4-3.

“It’s 50, and it’s August,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “It’s hard to wrap your mind around just how incredible of a season he’s had to this point.”

With his parents in the stands, the California-born slugger became one of 10 players in major league history with multiple 50-homer seasons. Judge smashed 52 long balls in 2017, setting a rookie record that was broken two years later when Pete Alonso hit 53 for the New York Mets.

“It’s just another number,” Judge said. “It’s great, but I’m kind of upset we lost. It’s a close game we could’ve won.”

The first-place Yankees tried to rally in the ninth, but three-time AL MVP Mike Trout went a long way to make a running catch in deep center on a drive by Oswaldo Cabrera with a runner on first for the final out.

Judge, who received loud “MVP!” chants late in the game, was intentionally walked twice before going deep. He is chasing the single-season Yankees record of 61 home runs established by Roger Maris in 1961.

“I’m not downplaying it,” Judge said. “I don’t like talking numbers.”

New York, which went into Tuesday leading the AL East by seven games over Tampa Bay, has lost three in a row — all on the road. The Angels, who have struggled mightily most of the season, have won four straight.

There were a lot of Yankees fans in attendance, so many that Judge called it a “home away from home” and boos were audible each time the Angels walked him intentionally. But it was a fun atmosphere for Ohtani, too. Even if the MVP chants were for Judge.

“It feels rewarding to be able to play in front of a crowd like this,” said Ohtani, last year’s AL MVP. “It doesn’t matter who they are cheering for, I was able to have a lot of fun playing.”

Angels starter Jose Suarez (5-6) held the Yankees to two runs and three hits in six innings. Jimmy Herget got two outs for his fourth save.

Frankie Montas (4-11), obtained in a trade with Oakland at the beginning of the month, allowed three home runs in the loss. He gave up four earned runs and eight hits in six innings.

Luis Rengifo and ex-Yankee Mike Ford homered for the Angels along with Ohtani.

After one game, Cavalli put on IL

Nationals manager Dave Martinez said righthander Cade Cavalli will be placed on the 15-day injured list and shut down for two weeks because of shoulder inflammation. The decision came after Cavalli made his major league debut Friday against the Reds.

Cavalli, 24, is considered the Nationals’ top pitching prospect; he stands fourth among all players in the team’s farm system, according to MLB Pipeline. The Nationals grabbed him with the 22nd pick of the 2020 draft out of Oklahoma. After rising quickly through the minors, he made his major league debut Friday in a 7-3 loss to the Reds at Nationals Park.

Cavalli felt discomfort while playing catch Saturday, then had an MRI Sunday that showed inflammation but no structural damage. Martinez said the Nationals haven’t decided to shut him down for the season, but only about three weeks will remain when he is eligible to return from the IL.

Different pitcher, familiar result for Pujols

Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols tagged his major league-record 450th pitcher for a home run, connecting off Cincinnati lefthander Ross Detwiler Monday night in a 13-4 rout of the host Reds.

Pujols hit his 694th home run overall. He had been tied with Barry Bonds for most pitchers as long-ball victims at 449.

Bonds leads the all-time home run list with 762, followed by Hank Aaron (755), Babe Ruth (714), and Alex Rodriguez (696).

The 42-year-old Pujols lined a two-run, opposite-field drive to right field off Detwiler in the third inning at Great American Ball Park. Pujols’s 15th homer of the season gave the NL Central-leading Cardinals an 8-0 lead.

It was Pujols’s 134th home run in August, his most prolific month. He broke a tie with Rodriguez for second behind Bonds’s 148.

Tyler O’Neill hit two home runs on a rainy night as the Cardinals moved a season-high 21 games over .500. He has homered in three of his last four games, including a go-ahead, three-run drive in Sunday night’s 6-3 win over Atlanta.

Arizona’s Carroll shines in MLB debut

Corbin Carroll’s ability to hit helped the Diamondbacks win in his big league debut Monday night.

The top prospect’s ability to run helped him dodge a would-be postgame shower.

Carroll had a go-ahead, two-run double to break a fifth-inning tie and the Diamondbacks climbed out of a seven-run hole to batter the visiting Phillies, 13-7, for the biggest comeback win in franchise history.

Following the game, fellow rookie Alek Thomas was among those who tried to sneak up during an interview and douse Carroll with an icy shower. But the speedy Carroll did a quick sidestep and stayed dry.

“I saw him too easy,” Carroll said, laughing. “I kept an eye on him. I knew he was going to do something.”

Carroll was promoted after hitting .303 with 22 doubles, 8 triples, 23 homers, and 61 RBIs, with 31 steals over 91 games split between Double A and Triple A this season.

The Diamondbacks trailed, 7-0, but rallied for six runs in the fourth and six more in the fifth for a 12-7 lead.

Carroll had the hit that pushed the D’backs ahead, breaking a 7-all tie in the fifth with a line drive into left-center that brought home Christian Walker and Emmanuel Rivera. It was his first major league hit.

Carson Kelly added two hits and four RBIs. Stone Garrett had a solo homer.

Arizona has won four straight. Philadelphia has dropped two in a row.

The Phillies scored in each of the first four innings and looked as though they were going to cruise. Kyle Schwarber had the biggest blow, hitting his NL-leading 36th homer deep into the right-field seats to give Philadelphia a 7-0 lead in the fourth.

It was another rough start for Diamondbacks lefty Madison Bumgarner, who gave up seven earned runs over 3⅔ innings. The veteran has struggled for the past month, so manager Torey Lovullo opted to skip the lefty’s most recent turn in the rotation.

The extra rest didn’t help. The Phillies lineup was merciless, with nine balls leaving bats at more than 100 miles per hour. Bumgarner has given up 27 earned runs over 26⅓ innings in August.