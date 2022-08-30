Boxford’s Frank Vana just misses out on Round of 16 at US Senior Amateur; top seed Miles McConnell into quarters

Boxford’s Frank Vana saw his run at the US Senior Amateur come to an end on Tuesday, as he fell to two-time champion Paul Simson of Raleigh, N.C, in the Round of 32 at The Kittansett Club in Marion.
Vana pushed the matchup all the way to the final hole, where an even 18th wasn’t enough to keep his tournament going after Simson had taken a one-hole lead on the 17th. Vana was the only Massachusetts golfer left in the field.
Simson, the winner in 2010 and 2012, later fell to Rusty Strawn of McDonough, Ga. in the Round of 16.
Tampa’s Miles McConnell, a co-medalist in stroke play and the top seed, didn’t need the final hole in either of his Tuesday matchups to reach the quarterfinals. McConnell took down No. 32 Bryan Waters of San Francisco, 4 and 3, and Lee Porter of Greensboro, N.C., 2 and 1 to make the final eight.