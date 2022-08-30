Boxford’s Frank Vana just misses out on Round of 16 at US Senior Amateur; top seed Miles McConnell into quarters

Boxford’s Frank Vana saw his run at the US Senior Amateur come to an end on Tuesday, as he fell to two-time champion Paul Simson of Raleigh, N.C, in the Round of 32 at The Kittansett Club in Marion.

Vana pushed the matchup all the way to the final hole, where an even 18th wasn’t enough to keep his tournament going after Simson had taken a one-hole lead on the 17th. Vana was the only Massachusetts golfer left in the field.