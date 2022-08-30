fb-pixel Skip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY

A closer look at EMass field hockey players to watch in 2022

By Kat Cornetta Globe Correspondent,Updated August 30, 2022, 42 minutes ago
Watertown junior Molly Driscoll is an elite finisher around the net for the defending Division 3 state champions.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The top scorer for defending Division 3 champion Watertown, the Hockomock and Merrimack Valley MVPs, and stellar goalie from Walpole headline a talented group of players in Eastern Mass.

Karissa Albin, Somerset Berkley — After a 24-goal season last fall, the junior midfielder/defender will continue her dynamic playmaking.

Kaitlyn Carney, Franklin — The reigning Hockomock League MVP had 37 goals in 2021 for the Panthers in their run to the D2 semifinals.

Madison Clark, Walpole — The senior goalie yielded just one goal during the 2021 regular season, and just three in the postseason in the march to the D1 final.

Molly Driscoll, Watertown — The Division 3 champions continued their championship run last fall with the Driscoll sisters pointing the way. Molly, now a junior, collected a stellar 33 goals and 29 assists. Her sister, Maggie, is a senior midfielder.

Ava Meehan, Bishop Feehan — A recent commit to Penn State, the junior makes the Shamrocks a team to watch in the Catholic Central League and beyond after a 25-point sophomore campaign.

Emma Reilly, Andover — Leading undefeated Andover to its first state title since 2017, the Columbia commit scored 28 goals and had 21 assists in her Merrimack Valley Conference MVP campaign.

Remoré Serra, Chelmsford — A two-time Merrimack Valley League All-Star, the UMass Amherst commit had seven goals and 20 assists during a 12-7-1 season in 2021. She is committed to play at UMass Amherst.

Elise Sohn, Concord-Carlisle — Versatile and relentless, the junior midfielder is a highly-rated Class of 2023 recruit. She’ll be a leader for a Patriot squad coming off the program’s best season ever last fall.

Maggie Sturgis, Masconomet — After 38 goals and 20 assists as a junior, she provides consistency and power for the Division 2 semifinalists.

Brooke Waters, Swampscott — After being sidelined as a sophomore, the the defensive midfielder made an impressive comeback with 15 goals and nine assists last fall.

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.

