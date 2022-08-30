A closer look at EMass field hockey players to watch in 2022

Kaitlyn Carney, Franklin — The reigning Hockomock League MVP had 37 goals in 2021 for the Panthers in their run to the D2 semifinals.

Karissa Albin, Somerset Berkley — After a 24-goal season last fall, the junior midfielder/defender will continue her dynamic playmaking.

The top scorer for defending Division 3 champion Watertown, the Hockomock and Merrimack Valley MVPs, and stellar goalie from Walpole headline a talented group of players in Eastern Mass.

Madison Clark, Walpole — The senior goalie yielded just one goal during the 2021 regular season, and just three in the postseason in the march to the D1 final.

Advertisement

Molly Driscoll, Watertown — The Division 3 champions continued their championship run last fall with the Driscoll sisters pointing the way. Molly, now a junior, collected a stellar 33 goals and 29 assists. Her sister, Maggie, is a senior midfielder.

all.

Ava Meehan, Bishop Feehan — A recent commit to Penn State, the junior makes the Shamrocks a team to watch in the Catholic Central League and beyond after a 25-point sophomore campaign.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Emma Reilly, Andover — Leading undefeated Andover to its first state title since 2017, the Columbia commit scored 28 goals and had 21 assists in her Merrimack Valley Conference MVP campaign.

Remoré Serra, Chelmsford — A two-time Merrimack Valley League All-Star, the UMass Amherst commit had seven goals and 20 assists during a 12-7-1 season in 2021. She is committed to play at UMass Amherst.

Elise Sohn, Concord-Carlisle — Versatile and relentless, the junior midfielder is a highly-rated Class of 2023 recruit. She’ll be a leader for a Patriot squad coming off the program’s best season ever last fall.

Maggie Sturgis, Masconomet — After 38 goals and 20 assists as a junior, she provides consistency and power for the Division 2 semifinalists.

Brooke Waters, Swampscott — After being sidelined as a sophomore, the the defensive midfielder made an impressive comeback with 15 goals and nine assists last fall.

Advertisement





Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.