Game 130: Red Sox at Twins lineups and notes

After dropping the opener, 4-2 Monday night, the Red Sox will look to even their series with the Twins Tuesday night.
While the loss moved the last-place Sox closer to being eliminated from playoff contention, Minnesota is very much in the thick of the playoff race, just 1½ games behind Cleveland in the American League Central, and three games back in the wild-card standings.
Kutter Crawford will be on the mound in Minnesota.
Here is a preview.
Lineups
RED SOX (62-67): TBA
Pitching: RHP Kutter Crawford (3-5, 5.30 ERA)
TWINS (66-61): TBA
Pitching: RHP Chris Archer (2-7, 4.34 ERA)
Time: 7:40 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Archer: Xander Bogaerts 11-35, Rafael Devers 3-7, Kiké Hernández 2-4, J.D. Martinez 4-22, Tommy Pham 1-3, Kevin Plawecki 0-1, Rob Refsnyder 0-3, Trevor Story 2-8
Twins vs. Crawford: Luis Arraez 0-0, Gilberto Celestino 0-1, Carlos Correa 1-1, Max Kepler 0-0, Jorge Polanco 1-2, Gary Sánchez 0-0, Gio Urshela 0-1
Stat of the day: Rafael Devers, who is 0-for-13 in the last three games, is hitting .180 (18-for-100) in 25 games since the All-Star break.
Notes: Crawford has struggled in his last two outings, allowing 13 runs and 21 hits over 8⅓ innings. He is 1-2 with a 7.46 ERA in five starts this month after pitching to a 2.57 ERA in five appearances (four starts) in July. … Archer is 2-12 with a 5.27 ERA in 21 career starts against Red Sox, with all of those starts occurring in his first stint with the Tampa Bay Rays (2012-18).
