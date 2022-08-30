fb-pixel Skip to main content
Red Sox at Twins | 7:40 p.m. (NESN)

Game 130: Red Sox at Twins lineups and notes

By Andrew Mahoney Globe Staff,Updated August 30, 2022, 18 minutes ago
Kutter Crawford is 1-2 with a 7.46 ERA in five starts in August.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

After dropping the opener, 4-2 Monday night, the Red Sox will look to even their series with the Twins Tuesday night.

While the loss moved the last-place Sox closer to being eliminated from playoff contention, Minnesota is very much in the thick of the playoff race, just 1½ games behind Cleveland in the American League Central, and three games back in the wild-card standings.

Kutter Crawford will be on the mound in Minnesota.

Here is a preview.

Lineups

RED SOX (62-67): TBA

Pitching: RHP Kutter Crawford (3-5, 5.30 ERA)

TWINS (66-61): TBA

Pitching: RHP Chris Archer (2-7, 4.34 ERA)

Time: 7:40 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Archer: Xander Bogaerts 11-35, Rafael Devers 3-7, Kiké Hernández 2-4, J.D. Martinez 4-22, Tommy Pham 1-3, Kevin Plawecki 0-1, Rob Refsnyder 0-3, Trevor Story 2-8

Twins vs. Crawford: Luis Arraez 0-0, Gilberto Celestino 0-1, Carlos Correa 1-1, Max Kepler 0-0, Jorge Polanco 1-2, Gary Sánchez 0-0, Gio Urshela 0-1

Stat of the day: Rafael Devers, who is 0-for-13 in the last three games, is hitting .180 (18-for-100) in 25 games since the All-Star break.

Notes: Crawford has struggled in his last two outings, allowing 13 runs and 21 hits over 8⅓ innings. He is 1-2 with a 7.46 ERA in five starts this month after pitching to a 2.57 ERA in five appearances (four starts) in July. … Archer is 2-12 with a 5.27 ERA in 21 career starts against Red Sox, with all of those starts occurring in his first stint with the Tampa Bay Rays (2012-18).

