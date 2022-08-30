Here’s a look at the Patriots 53-man roster after Tuesday’s cutdown deadline

One, players who survive cutdown day aren’t necessarily safe to the start of the season; in 2013, New England made 15 transactions between final cuts and the start of the regular season, not including practice squad moves. If a player becomes available, expect the Patriots to try and acquire him, which would mean more roster shuffling.

Before we list who made it, two important notes:

The Patriots reached the 53-man roster limit Tuesday with a series of cuts.

Two, the Patriots need to assemble a 16-man practice squad. Many of those players likely will be among those who were cut Tuesday.

Advertisement

Here’s a look at their current 53-man roster.

Quarterback: Mac Jones, Brian Hoyer, Bailey Zappe.

Running back: Damien Harris, Ty Montgomery, Rhamondre Stevenson, Pierre Strong.

Wide receiver: Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker, Tyquan Thornton.

Tight end: Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith.

Offensive line: David Andrews, Trent Brown, Yodny Cajuste, Justin Herron, Chasen Hines, Michael Onwenu, Cole Strange, Isaiah Wynn.

Defensive line: Christian Barmore, Carl Davis, Davon Godchaux, Lawrence Guy, DeMarcus Mitchell, Sam Roberts, Deatrich Wise.

Linebacker: Ja’Whaun Bentley, Anfernee Jennings, Matthew Judon, Raekwon McMillan, Josh Uche, Mack Wilson, Jahlani Tavai.

Cornerback: Jalen Mills, Jonathan Jones, Myles Bryant, Marcus Jones, Jack Jones, Shaun Wade.

Safety: Devin McCourty, Adrian Phillips, Kyle Dugger, Jabrill Peppers, Joshuah Bledsoe.

Special teams: Nick Folk, Jake Bailey, Joe Cardona, Matthew Slater, Cody Davis, Brenden Schooler.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.