Patriots cuts tracker: Deadline to trim roster to 53 is at 4 p.m.

The deadline for NFL teams to trim their rosters to 53 players is 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

After carrying more than 80 players in training camp and the preseason, the initial outcomes of the positional battles for a spot on the Patriots’ depth chart will be revealed by the team’s moves. Some of the players released Tuesday will be eligible to be on the practice squad.

We’ll keep track of the cuts as news emerges Tuesday. Stay tuned right here.