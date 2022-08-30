fb-pixel Skip to main content

Patriots cuts tracker: Deadline to trim roster to 53 is at 4 p.m.

By Nicole Yang, Andrew Mahoney and Matt Pepin Globe Staff,Updated August 30, 2022, 13 minutes ago
Bill Belichick (far right) and his top assistant coaches Joe Judge (left) and Matt Patricia (center) must take more than 20 players off the active roster on. Tuesday.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The deadline for NFL teams to trim their rosters to 53 players is 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

After carrying more than 80 players in training camp and the preseason, the initial outcomes of the positional battles for a spot on the Patriots’ depth chart will be revealed by the team’s moves. Some of the players released Tuesday will be eligible to be on the practice squad.

We’ll keep track of the cuts as news emerges Tuesday. Stay tuned right here.

‘Anything can happen’ as Patriots anxiously approach Tuesday’s roster-cut deadline

Examining the four undrafted rookies most likely to make the Patriots’ roster


Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @nicolecyang. Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.

